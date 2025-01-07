Maryland leaders working on new strategies to lower crime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland leaders are continuing to take an aggressive approach to solving and curtailing crimes in Baltimore after the city significantly reduced homicides and most violent crime in 2024.

During a press conference and review of crime in 2024, officials focused on juvenile crime and how they are creating new strategies for intervention and rehabilitation of some of the most vulnerable in Baltimore.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott it is a major point of emphasis to lower crime.

"We paired community violence intervention alongside proactive and constitutional policing, pursuing public safety the right way," Scott said.

Scott and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore say more work must be done to combat crime in Baltimore in 2025.

Moore said juvenile crime will be addressed during the new legislative session, which starts Wednesday. The state's proposed budget includes millions of dollars in funding for juvenile services, rehabilitation and intervention.

"We have to make sure that we have real accountability for those who break the law, and we have to make sure that we have support for the people who break the law, that if they have an opportunity to have a second chance of life, those second chances must be available," Moore said.

Reduction of major crimes

Baltimore City had a 23% reduction in homicides in 2024, following a nearly 20% drop in homicides in 2023. The police department said non-fatal shootings were down 44% and the city saw a 74% reduction in youth gun violence victims.

The department said most major crime categories are down going into 2025, including carjackings, assaults, and robberies.

Baltimore's end-of-year crime report also states that in 2024, Baltimore police achieved clearance rates above the national average for major crimes, including homicides (68%), non-fatal shootings (44%), robbery (37%), and aggravated assaults (69%).

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley says this work is happening with fewer officers on the streets and in the midst of significant police reform.

Worley told WJZ he attributes this extreme decrease to the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, which has been deployed in four of the nine police districts. This strategy partners police, the Mayor's Office, and the State's Attorney's Office to investigate and solve crimes while providing resources for "would be trigger-pullers" to get them out of crime.

"Creating a safer Baltimore remains our top priority," Worley said, crediting the department's "intentional and relentless efforts to reduce crime."

"You don't hear any of us celebrating"

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said one murder victim is one too many, and that the city is using the decline in homicides as a benchmark, not a celebration.

"We have to acknowledge that we didn't just do that," Scott said. "We far exceeded that now, two years in a row, and we can acknowledge that we can do even better. You don't hear any of us celebrating."

Public safety concerns in Baltimore

Some Baltimore residents remain concerned about public safety and crime.

John Berardi told WJZ that despite the lower crime numbers, he still doesn't feel safe.

Berardi was walking home in Federal Hill with a pizza late on a Saturday in November when he said he was attacked by three teenagers. They allegedly demanded his food, and after he ignored their requests, they followed him before swinging poles at his head.

"Obviously, you don't want these murders, you want these numbers to go down, and that's a good thing," Berardi said. "However, I don't think you can hide behind that as a smoke screen for what's actually happening out there. It's just one statistic. It's not the entirety of the city."

WJZ obtained surveillance video that shows three suspects wearing ski masks following Berardi, and then grabbing his pizza and attacking him. No one has been arrested in Berardi's case yet.

Berardi suffered a torn iris and a hole in his retina in his right eye. He says he faces several surgeries and medical bills after already spending significant time in the hospital including over the holiday season. He's asking for answers on how to tamp down juvenile crime.

Berardi says he feels silenced. He considered leaving Baltimore City over safety concerns.

"We feel silenced, especially something that's of life-altering injury that I have, so I don't know if Baltimore wants to want me to be here. It doesn't feel like that," Berardi said.

Mayor Brandon Scott responded to Berardi at Tuesday's press conference, saying the city is committed to working in partnership to reduce crime.

"To that gentleman and every victim, this is why we've committed to that work," Scott said. "This is why we've committed to working with all of our partners to make sure that every part of the system is not only talking but working to the highest level."

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. If you know anything, you are encouraged to reach out to Baltimore City Police or anonymously through the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 866-7LockUp.