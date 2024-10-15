Howard High student arrested at school, accused of murdering man behind Columbia office building

Police looking for answers from shootings near Columbia shopping center

Police looking for answers from shootings near Columbia shopping center

Police looking for answers from shootings near Columbia shopping center

BALTIMORE -- A Howard High School student was arrested at the school, accused of murdering a 26-year-old man found shot to death in a vehicle behind a Columbia office building, according to police. Police said the student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.

The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder. A second suspect remains unidentified.

"This is very troubling news, and I am sure students, staff, families, and community members are going to be very upset to learn of these events," Howard High Principal Steven Fleming said in a letter to families. "I encourage students who might be upset to speak with a counselor or administrator at our school."

Kendrick McLellan was found dead around 2:14 a.m. last Saturday, days after he was reported missing from Baltimore. He was located in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive in Columbia.

Police believe the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9.

The student was under the supervision of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services and had on an ankle monitor for a previous incident in another jurisdiction, according to police.

Detectives believe that the victim and the suspect were acquaintances.

Around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, just down the street from the office building, two teenagers -- 16 and 17 years old -- were injured in a shooting in the parking lot at the nearby Giant Foods.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.