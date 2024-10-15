Howard High student arrested at school, accused of murdering man behind Columbia office building
BALTIMORE -- A Howard High School student was arrested at the school, accused of murdering a 26-year-old man found shot to death in a vehicle behind a Columbia office building, according to police. Police said the student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.
The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder. A second suspect remains unidentified.
"This is very troubling news, and I am sure students, staff, families, and community members are going to be very upset to learn of these events," Howard High Principal Steven Fleming said in a letter to families. "I encourage students who might be upset to speak with a counselor or administrator at our school."
Kendrick McLellan was found dead around 2:14 a.m. last Saturday, days after he was reported missing from Baltimore. He was located in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive in Columbia.
Police believe the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9.
The student was under the supervision of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services and had on an ankle monitor for a previous incident in another jurisdiction, according to police.
Detectives believe that the victim and the suspect were acquaintances.
Around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, just down the street from the office building, two teenagers -- 16 and 17 years old -- were injured in a shooting in the parking lot at the nearby Giant Foods.
Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.