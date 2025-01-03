Maryland saw major reduction in violent crimes in 2024, U.S. Attorney's Office says

BALTIMORE -- Maryland saw a major reduction in violent crimes in 2024, according to data released by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Baltimore.

Homicides decreased by 32% statewide since 2021, and by 41% in Baltimore City.

Statewide Violent Crimes 2021-2024 U.S. Attorney's Office

Baltimore's count of 201 homicides for 2024 is the lowest recorded total since 2011, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. It's the third year in a row that the city's violent crime rate has dropped.

Baltimore City Homicides 2021-2024 U.S. Attorney's Office

Mayor Brandon Scott touted the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) in his first-term report, which he credits with the 34% decrease in non-fatal shootings between 2023 and 2024.

Baltimore City Non-Fatal Shootings 2021-2024 Baltimore Police

The U.S. Attorney's Office says its collaboration with Baltimore City through Project Safe Neighborhoods allowed the state to assemble a team of special prosecutors to indict firearm offenses. In 2023 Maryland adopted a record-high number of gun cases from the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, the U.S. Attorney said.

The state also strategically prosecuted repeat violent offenders in Baltimore City, according to the U.S. Attorney. Collaborative successes included the takedown of a Chinese money laundering and drug trafficking organization, and Operation Tornado Alley, a six-month investigation that resulted in the indictment of 40 individuals.

The collaboration between the state and Baltimore City also helped reduce unnecessary incarceration, noting a 40% decline in the federal pre-trial detention rate since 2018.

Federal Pre-Trial Detention Rate 2018-2024 U.S. Attorney's Office

"I'm very proud of the leadership that this office's public servants have shown in coordinating law enforcement and community efforts throughout Maryland and beyond to protect our nation and promote safer communities," U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron said. "We will continue to be a force-multiplier for the work of our various Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies, and community-based partners."