Heavy police presence at Joppatowne High School after fight involving weapon, school says

BALTIMORE -- A heavy police presence could be seen outside of Joppatowne High School Friday afternoon after an apparent fight inside the school.

In a statement, Harford County Public Schools said in part, "The Harford County Sheriff's Office has responded to the school for an isolated incident on campus today. There was a fight on campus to known parties. A weapon was brought onto campus and used in the incident. The HCSO and HCPS are working together to get this information to you."

Joppatowne is located about 20 miles northeast of Baltimore.

WJZ crews on the scene described a massive law enforcement presence, including several ambulances and a helicopter.

The Harford County Sheriff's office confirmed "an incident" at the school just before 1 p.m.

Police, volunteer firefighters and Harford County EMS are among those confirming they have responded to the school.

