Rain develops across Maryland during busy holiday travel stretch

Expect excellent travel weather Monday with minimal weather delays across our area. Rain moves into the area Tuesday, which is why the WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day.

More big changes to our weather are expected to arrive mid to late week as dramatically colder air sweeps across the region.

Brisk and chilly Monday across Baltimore metro

We'll see partly to mostly sunny weather throughout this Monday. Expect a mainly clear sky with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 50s.

Winds won't be an issue either Monday afternoon out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

With increasing clouds tonight, overnight low temperatures will not be quite as cold. Expect lows in the middle to upper 30s.

Alert Day Tuesday for afternoon and evening rain

Tuesday will begin dry across Maryland with a cloudy and chilly morning in the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy weather throughout the morning hours, which should be the best for travel. Showers developing during the afternoon and evening hours will bring a period of slower travel into the area Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

Showers and a period of rain will develop across Maryland after 1 p.m. Tuesday. This wet weather will continue during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing a slower than normal commute to Maryland. This is why our First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day Tuesday for slower than normal commuting weather.

With that being said, the storm is not looking like a significant one, so air and rail operations should be operating closer to normal.

Breezy and mild across Maryland Wednesday

Temperatures will spike Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. Wind will help blow in milder air with highs topping out in the middle to upper 60s. There will be a few scattered showers Wednesday morning.

During the day Wednesday, the weather doesn't look too bad. We'll see variable clouds with a few additional light sprinkles and showers. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. Winds during the afternoon and early evening hours will be out of the west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Much colder in Maryland Thanksgiving into Black Friday

Gusty, cold winds will be the big story across Maryland Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s Thanksgiving Day morning with wind-chills expected to drop into the lower 30s.

Thanksgiving Day looks cold for the entire day with partly sunny weather. Highs will only top out in the middle 40s with gusty winds out of the west-northwest at 15 to 30 mph. Wind-chills will not reach any higher than the middle to upper 30s.

Cold weather continues Black Friday with weather that will make you want to spend time indoors. The numbing breeze continues with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Wind-chills will remain in the 30s throughout the course of the day.

Quiet start to next weekend across Maryland

The forecast for next weekend starts quiet across Maryland, but may turn wetter on Sunday with the approach of another storm system.

Saturday looks brisk and chilly with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Sunday has increasing clouds with the chance of some rain developing, especially later in the day. High temperatures Sunday afternoon should rebound into the lower 50s.