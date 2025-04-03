Opening statements to begin in trial for accused killer of Maryland mother Rachel Morin

Opening statement to begin Friday in trial of man accused of murder of Maryland mother Rachel Morin

Opening statements are expected to begin on Friday in the high-profile trial in the murder case of Rachel Morin, a Maryland mother of five, who was found dead in 2023 off a Harford County trail.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, who law enforcement says is an undocumented migrant from El Salvador, is facing first-degree murder and rape charges.

Morin's body was found on Aug. 6, 2023, off the Ma & Pa Trail, a day after she reportedly left for a jog.

Police believe Martinez-Hernandez hid in a culvert before he attacked, raped and killed Morin. He was arrested in June 2024 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a 10-month nationwide search.

Jury seated for trial in Rachel Morin murder case

A 12-member jury, along with six alternates, was picked on Wednesday, taking just two days for the jurors to be seated.

The jury is comprised of 10 men and two women. The alternates are made up of four men and two women.

They were asked several questions, including their familiarity with the case, whether they have strong feelings about the allegations of rape and murder, and if they would have trouble delivering a verdict based on personal feelings about cultural identity and immigration status.

The trial is expected to continue until at least April 16.

Who was Rachel Morin?

Rachel Morin, a mother of five, lived in Harford County, where she was found murdered.

Michael Morin, Rachel's brother, spoke at the Republican National Convention, saying she was a "joyful" person.

"Rachel, a joyful, accomplished athlete and mother of five, was raped and murdered by a suspected illegal immigrant," Michael Morin said. "My sister's death was preventable."

Rachel Morin was one of six children. She owned a cleaning company and worked around the clock to support her family, according to her mother, Patty Morin.

"Part of the reason why Rachel was working so hard to make her financially secure—it was because she wanted to have all of her children living with her," Patty Morin said.

Rachel also loved to exercise. She spent a lot of time on the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail.

"We actually lived a block away from the trail for over 10 years when they were younger," Morin said. "And, as a family, we would go there every day . . . I always told Rachel to never go on the trail alone. Even though it's safe, just don't do that."

According to her mother, Rachel was known for her spirit.

"Rachel was this feisty little bugger, and I do mean that in the kindest way," Patty Morin said.

Attorney Randolph Rice called Rachel "a devoted mother."

"She made sure she took care of her kids," Rice said. "She took care of herself. She was a part of the church. That was a big part of her life."

Patty Morin testified on Capitol Hill several times to push back against President Biden's immigration policies.

"We felt relieved when the suspect was finally caught," Patty Morin said in her testimony. "But that quickly turned to horror and outrage when we learned that the suspect was an illegal immigrant. This man was wanted for killing a woman in his home country when he walked into ours."

Who is Victor Hernandez-Martinez?

Martinez Hernandez had crossed the border into the U.S. in February 2023 after an arrest warrant was issued for the murder of a young woman in El Salvador in January 2023, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.

Then, in March of 2023, investigators say he assaulted a 9-year-old girl and her mother at a home in Los Angeles.

Border Patrol apprehended Martinez Hernandez on three occasions in 2023 when the Title 42 public health order was in effect, which allowed the government to remove people from the country due to COVID-19.

Martinez Hernandez was vetted, and because no criminal history was found, he was expelled.

The Department of Homeland Security says Title 42 encouraged deportations.

"He wanted to come to our country," Gahler said. "He did these horrific things in our country. I hope that he spends the rest of his days here in the state of Maryland."

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Martinez Hernandez was apprehended by the border patrol for unlawfully entering the United States on Jan. 19, 2023, near Santa Teresa, New Mexico; Jan. 31, 2023, in El Paso, Texas; and Feb. 6, 2023, in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

ICE said Martinez Hernandez unlawfully entered the U.S. on February 13, 2023, near El Paso, Texas, without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration officer.

The suspect has connections in the Washington, D.C. area, in both Virginia and Prince George's County, Maryland, and has ties to known gangs, Gahler said.

"Victor Hernandez did not come here to make a better life for himself or his family," Gahler said. "He came here to escape the crime he committed in El Salvador. He came here and murdered Rachel and, God willing, no one else."

Max sentence push in Morin murder case

Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey has been calling for the maximum sentence if Martinez Hernandez is convicted, according to a court filing in July 2024.

The maximum penalty is life without the possibility of parole.

"Since Maryland doesn't have the death penalty anymore, life without parole is the most serious consequence you can face in the criminal justice system," Morin Family Attorney Randolph Rice said.

Rachel Morin's murder case makes national headlines

The hosts of a true crime podcast brought attention to the case and added to the reward. The hosts of the Mile Higher podcast added an extra $5,000 to the reward leading to the arrest of Morin's killer, bringing the reward to $35,000.

he Harford County Sheriff's Office released a video of a possible suspect after investigators said DNA tied Morin's suspected killer to a home invasion and assault on a young girl on March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Police said they took DNA from the crime scene on the trail, put it into a national database and they got a hit: DNA recovered from the March home invasion in Los Angeles. The video shows the suspect leaving that home after the crime.

Thousands of those flyers went to Los Angeles where the suspect was linked to an assault against a young girl in a home invasion.