Harford County State's Attorney pushing for maximum sentence for Rachel Morin murder suspect

BALTIMORE -- A new court filing from Harford County State's Attorney, Alison Healey, is pushing for the maximum sentence if the suspect accused of killing Rachel Morin is convicted.

The maximum penalty is life without the possibility of parole.

"Since Maryland doesn't have the death penalty anymore, life without parole is the most serious consequence you can face in the criminal justice system," Morin Family Attorney Randolph Rice said.

Victor Martinez Hernandez is the El Salvadorian native accused of brutally raping and murdering Morin last August.

It took investigators nearly a year to track him down. He was arrested last month and indicted by a grand jury last week.

"The Morin family is incredibly happy that the state has filed this notice, they certainly want to see this man behind bars for the rest of his life if he's convicted of these heinous crimes."

WJZ has also learned new details about the suspect and his movements after the murder. The sheriff confirms he didn't immediately flee the area.

"We do know that he was here for quite a period of time following her homicide in the Bel Air area and, in fact, worked at two local businesses," Sheriff Jeff Gahler said.

The sheriff wouldn't say which businesses, but did reveal they were restaurants.

He also told WJZ Martinez Hernandez has friends in Bel Air, but was able to stay under the radar to those people and the rest of the community.

"We've uncovered nothing, to my knowledge, that anyone else in knowing before or after the fact what he had done here," Sheriff Gahler said.

Despite these new details, much of the investigation still remains a mystery.

State's Attorney Healey is not talking publicly about the case to protect the integrity of it.

But, Rachel's family is speaking out on social media. Earlier this week her sister, Rebekah, posted a tribute saying:

"I want one more day. One more day to soak in her smile and laughter... I would hug her more, and tell her how much I loved her all day."

A check of court records online shows that Martinez Hernandez is not due back in court until October.