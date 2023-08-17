Rachel Morin investigation: Potential suspect to be announced after woman's body found on Maryland trail

Rachel Morin investigation: New push for cameras along trail where her body was found

BALTIMORE -- Information about a potential suspect is expected to be shared Thursday in the death of Rachel Morin, a woman whose body was found earlier this month at a popular Harford County trail.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office will provide the update at 4 p.m. Thursday. Check back on this page for updates.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, allegedly left around 6 p.m. on August 5 to walk the Ma and Pa trail in Bel Air. When she didn't return home by 11:20 p.m., officials said her boyfriend reported her missing.

Her car was found at the trailhead. Then, on August 6, a volunteer searching for Morin found a body just off the trail. The medical examiner confirmed the body to be Morin.

The woman's death, which has garnered international attention, is being investigated as a homicide.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said hundreds of tips have come in for the Morin case. Last week, they added a new email address for tips: RMTIPS@harfordsheriff.org.

Police have not said whether Morin was targeted or the crime was random, and there have been no arrests.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly is pushing to expedite the purchase and installation of a network of cameras along the trail.