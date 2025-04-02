Watch CBS News
Jury selected for trial of murdered Maryland mother Rachel Morin

A 12-member jury has been seated for the trial of the man accused of murdering Rachel Morin, a Maryland mother of five, in 2023.

Opening statements will begin on Friday, April 4.

Morin was found raped and murdered off the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County on August 6, 2023, a day after she went for a jog.

Martinez-Hernandez, who law enforcement said entered the country illegally from El Salvador, was arrested in June 2024 at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a 10-month nationwide manhunt.

.  

