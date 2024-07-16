Brother of murdered Maryland mom Rachel Morin speaks at RNC: "Sister's death was preventable"

BALTIMORE - The brother of murdered Maryland mom Rachel Morin spoke Tuesday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Morin, a mother of five, was found raped and murdered along Harford County's Ma & Pa Trail in August 2023.

Her suspected killer, Victor Martinez Hernandez, who police say was in the country illegally, was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was extradited to Maryland.

Rachel Morin CBS News Baltimore

The RNC on Tuesday focused on safety with a heavy emphasis on the Biden Administration and whether there's been enough security.

Law enforcement says Martinez Hernandez left El Salvador in February 2023 after he was wanted for murder, six months before allegedly killing Morin.

"Rachel, a joyful, accomplished athlete and mother of five, was raped and murdered by a suspected illegal immigrant," said Michael Morin, Rachel Morin's brother. "My sister's death was preventable."