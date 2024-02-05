Rachel Morin investigation: Reward increased to $35K in Maryland mother's death

BALTIMORE -- The reward for information leading to the arrest of Rachel Morin's killer increased Monday to $35,000, the law firm representing the family said.

The increase comes after a $5,000 donation from Mile Higher, a true crime podcast, hosted by husband-and-wife Josh Thomas and Kendall Rae.

"We are profoundly grateful to the Mile Higher Podcast for their generous contribution to the Rachel Morin Reward Fund," lawyer Randolph Rice said in a statement. "This increase in funds represents the solidarity of the community in their relentless pursuit of justice for Rachel Morin. It sends a clear message that we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to find answers and bring the man responsible to justice."

It has been nearly six months since the Maryland mother of five was found dead in the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office released a video in August of an unidentified man who they believed was a suspect in her case.

The video from a home security camera caught the man invading a home in Los Angeles last March. However, his face was unidentifiable.

Detectives said DNA from this home invasion and assault matched the DNA that was found at Morin's crime scene.

Still, no suspects have been arrested.

Jeff Gahler, the Harford County sheriff, told WJZ that the case was far from cold after his detectives worked through more than 1,000 tips back in October.

Learn more about contributing to the Rachel Morin reward fund here.

All tips can be made to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.