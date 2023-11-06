Rachel Morin investigation: Family has thousands of flyers in LA, where suspect was tied to an assault

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland family is expanding their search for a killer three months after a Harford County woman was killed.

Rachel Morin went for a walk along the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail on August 5 around 6 p.m. She didn't return home that evening. Soon after, she was reported missing.

The next day, a search volunteer found the mother of five's body just off the trail.

Surveillance video of a suspect in the case was released in August. The suspect was caught on a doorbell camera at the scene of a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles in March. Detectives said DNA from that crime scene matches DNA found at Morin's.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told WJZ in September that the case is far from cold, and his detectives have worked through more than 1,000 tips.

Meanwhile, Morin's family is working with a local attorney's office to track down new leads.

The law firm Rice, Murtha, Psoras doubled the reward to $20,000 last month before an anonymous woman from Bel Air contributed another $10,000.

The attorneys also started a digital campaign to attract Spanish-speaking neighbors in the community earlier this month.

Now, the law firm said it has distributed over 10,000 flyers in a door-to-door campaign in Los Angeles in a bid to find Morin's killer.

Rice, Murtha, Psoras

Through the USPS Targeted Mailing Program, the law firm delivered the fliers directly to homes in the neighborhood of the alleged assault.

"The fliers are printed in Spanish on one side and English on the other to reach anyone who may have information about the suspect, who is believed to be a Hispanic male," the firm said in a statement. "The goal of the campaign is to reach anyone who recognizes the perpetrator and inform them that the same man murdered Maryland mother, Rachel Morin."

All tips can be made to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.