Community celebrates life of Rachel Morin, mother found murdered at Harford County trail

BALTIMORE - Friends, family and community members celebrated the life of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, who was murdered after going on a walk on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air earlier this month.

Harford County detectives are still searching for the suspect who murdered Morin, who is also suspected in a burglary and assault in California.

RACHEL MORIN CASE:



Morin’s family held a celebration of life ceremony in her honor today.



Her mother gave an emotional speech about her daughter.



You’ll hear from her coming up tonight on @wjz at 6:30. pic.twitter.com/E81qynIfxs — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) August 27, 2023

Morin's Celebration of Life on Sunday was held at Greater Grace Church in Baltimore.

The service lasted for about an hour as her pastor and her mother spoke to those in attendance.

"The hardest thing is for a mom to have to plan her child's funeral," mother Patty Morin said.

Patty Morin delivered an emotional speech about losing her daughter.

"I know that the God that we believe in and the God that Rachel believed in was there holding her and comforting her," Patty Morin said.

Morin was first reported missing on August 5 after she went on an evening walk on the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County.

Her body was found the next day by a search volunteer the next day.

Despite her murder gaining international attention, it still remains unsolved.

Home security camera footage from the incident was shared with detectives in Harford County in hopes to have the community help with the identification process.

Her loved ones have been gathering to honor Morin since her murder.

They held a private funeral for her earlier this month. and also held a walk along the trail last week.

"She was a devoted mother," said Randolph Rice, the family's attorney. "She made sure she took care of her kids. She took care of herself. She was a part of the church. That was a big part of her life."

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Detectives say they have received more than 300 tips from the public.

