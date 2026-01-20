New York Giants introduce John Harbaugh as head coach

The New York Giants officially introduced new head coach John Harbaugh on Tuesday.

Harbaugh, who agreed to a five-year contract on Saturday, took to the podium at the team's facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and said he fully understands and is ready to tackle the task at hand.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh poses for a photo after being introduced during a news conference at the team's training facility on Jan. 20, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

"It's a profound honor to be entrusted with the responsibility of coaching the New York Football Giants ... one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports," Harbaugh said. "I wanted this job ... to be on the biggest stage in the biggest sport. I know the challenges. I understand the expectations. I know the fans are hungry for a winner. We are here with one mission -- to become, to earn the right, to be called the world champions in New York, and that's what we plan to do."

During his 18-year run with the Baltimore Ravens, Harbaugh's teams made the playoffs 12 times, and won a Super Bowl. The 63-year-old said he did not consider taking some time off before pursuing his next job because "I figured I didn't have enough time to take time off. I just couldn't wait to get back to work."

How Harbaugh plans to turn the Giants around

The Giants are looking to make some big changes after going 4-13 in 2025 and missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season. After thanking the Ravens for the opportunity, Harbaugh addressed how he plans to build a winner with the Giants.

"As we begin a new chapter in New York, our focus is simple. It started with building a team that is physical and tough, that's capable of overwhelming their opponent from beginning to end, and especially at the end, that understands how to finish, that is smart and disciplined, that plays the game the way it should be played, and that everybody watching it, including those playing it, will be proud of," Harbaugh said. "We're going to work together. We have great and talented people to accomplish a shared mission. It will be a relentless commitment to this organization, this city and the fans to do things the right way every single day."

Harbaugh went on to say the franchise will take nothing for granted, adding, "It will always, always, be all about the team -- the team, the team, the team," adding the Giants will have the mindset of expecting to win every game they play.

"We have to earn the right to expect that, by how we go to work and prepare, and what kind of a team that we make ourselves into," Harbaugh said.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Harbaugh said he's "excited" about the opportunity to coach young quarterback Jaxson Dart.

"It starts with the quarterback, for sure. You build your team around your quarterback. You build your team around your players and what they do well. I like the way he plays. I like his talent, skill set, all the things he has accomplished. But more than that, I like who he is and what he's about," Harbaugh said. "To me, he's about football. This young guy loves football. He wants to talk football all the time, and that's what I like doing, too, so I think we're going to have a lot of great conversations. I can't wait to get started with him."

Harbaugh said the process of putting together his coaching staff will begin Wednesday with opening interviews. He said he plans on speaking to some coaches currently on the Giants and Ravens staffs, and will also cast a wide net across the league.

"My dad always said it starts with teachers. Coaches are teachers first," Harbaugh said. "The ability to teach, the ability to take a vision that's well organized, a structure that is put together in a really good way, that the players can play fast, play around their skill set, you've got to create something like that and then present it to the guys and train it in a way that the guys can get out there and play with a lot of confidence and just cut it loose, and play fast. That's what we're going to try to do, try to bring a bunch of coaches in here that are capable of building that."

"John is a proven winner"

The Giants celebrated Harbaugh joining the team on social media, posting "The Harbaugh era starts now" -- and as of Tuesday, it has officially begun. Fans everywhere are hoping for a massive turnaround.

"We are proud to name John Harbaugh as the next head coach of the New York Giants," team president John Mara said in a statement announcing his hiring. "Through numerous conversations, John consistently stood out for his conviction and vision for leading a winning organization, and we welcome him and his family to the Giants."

"John is a proven winner whose teams are disciplined, resilient, and prepared," Giants chairman Steve Tisch said in a statement. "His passion for the game, his ability to connect with players, and his experience leading at the highest level made him an outstanding fit for us, and we're excited to move forward together."

What to know about John Harbaugh

Harbaugh won 180 regular-season games, 13 playoff games and Super Bowl XLVII during his 18 years with the Ravens. The Ravens fired him earlier this month after they finished 8-9 and missed the postseason.

Harbaugh previously served as the special teams coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

He won the NFL Coach of the Year Award in 2019 after leading the Ravens to a franchise-best 14-2 record, and was a finalist for the award in 2023.