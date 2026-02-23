Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller file for reelection

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller officially filed for reelection on Monday for the 2026 gubernatorial race.

The two have held those positions since January 2023.

Moore is Maryland's 63rd, but first Black, governor. Miller is the first immigrant and woman of color to serve as the state's lieutenant governor.

"Today, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and I filed for reelection to continue the progress we've seen throughout Maryland to grow our economy, improve our public schools, and double down on record drops in violent crime," Moore said. "While Trump's reckless policies cost Marylanders their jobs and raise prices on everything, here in Maryland we are showing across the state and party lines that there's a better way forward to make our economy stronger and everyday life more affordable."

In September 2025, Moore announced his plan to campaign for reelection. At the annual J-Millard Tawes Crab and Clambake Festival in Crisfield, Maryland, a festival that marks an important stop on the campaign trail for those running for office, Moore garnered support from several Republican lawmakers.

"I am thrilled to stand alongside Gov. Wes Moore as we continue our mission to build a Maryland that leaves no one behind," Miller said. "As Washington launches direct attacks on our people, now more than ever do we need leaders of action—leaders like Governor Moore who shows us we can work across party lines to create opportunity for everyone regardless of where they live."

Last month, Moore-Miller for Maryland announced a record-breaking fundraising year of $7 million, which is the most ever raised in an off year in Maryland.

Who is Wes Moore running against?

Currently, Maryland's gubernatorial race includes three Democratic candidates, including Moore, and eight Republican candidates, according to the State Board of Elections.

Last week, Republican candidate Ed Hale Sr., a longtime Baltimore businessman, announced Tyrone Keys as his running mate, and pick for lieutenant governor.

Republican Dan Cox, who lost to Moore in the 2022 gubernatorial race, is running once again.

Here is a list of 2026 Maryland gubernatorial candidates:

Wes Moore, a Democrat from Anne Arundel County

Dan Cox, a Republican from Frederick County

Carl Brunner, Jr., a Republican from Carroll County

Eric S. Felber, a Democrat from Montgomery County

Ed Hale Sr., a Republican from Baltimore City

John Myrick, a Republican from Prince George's County

Kurt Wedekind, a Republican from Carroll County

L. D. Burkindine, a Republican from Queen Anne's County

Michael Oakes, a Republican from Carroll County

Nancy Jane Taylor, a Republican from Washington County

Ralph Jaffe, a Democrat from Baltimore County

Moore's accomplishments

In a campaign video released in September 2025, Gov. Moore touted his administration's economic and public safety achievements. He also reminded voters that he is an Army combat veteran and a former leader of a poverty-fighting organization.

He was the state's governor during the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, which killed six construction workers, and shutdown the main channels to the Port of Baltimore for weeks.

"When crisis hit and the Key Bridge collapsed, we rallied," Moore said last September. "They said it would take 11 months to reopen the port of Baltimore, and we got it done in 11 weeks."

According to Moore-Miller for Maryland, Moore has cut taxes for the middle class, lowered the state's unemployment rate to a record low, and made investments that led to drops in violent crime.

Moore's State of the State priorities

Earlier this month, Moore delivered his fourth State of the State address, in which is spoke out his priorities for Maryland, his budget proposal, immigration protections and his mid-cycle redistricting efforts.

In January, Moore unveiled a nearly $70.8 billion budget proposal, which does not raise taxes or fees. It addresses the state's $1.5 billion deficit with nearly $900 million in cuts and cost-saving measures.

The governor said his proposed spending plan focuses on funding education, reducing energy costs and investing in law enforcement. The plan also aims to bolster Maryland's revenue by attracting new industries.

"For the fourth year in a row, we are going to prove that we can do more with less," Moore said. "So once again, I've introduced a balanced budget with a General Fund that is smaller than the previous year. And in a moment when prices are up on everything, our proposed budget does not raise taxes or fees on the people of this state."

Moore has also been pushing for Maryland to adopt a new Congressional map. In early February, the State House approved a map that was recommended by the bipartisan Redistricting Advisory Commission.

The recommended map redraws Maryland's 1st Congressional district and expands it from the Eastern Shore into parts of Anne Arundel and Howard counties. Other districts would shift and would favor Democrats.

Moore recently testified that Maryland needed to act to oppose "political redlining" by President Trump in other states.

Moore's push for mid-cycle redistricting has run into opposition from State Senate President Bill Ferguson, who argues that the effort could backfire, costing Democrats a seat.

"Now I know there's been some discussion about the principled disagreement I have with the Senate President on redistricting," Moore said. "We diverge on this particular issue. But we both care about the future of our state. We both care about the future of our people. And we are going to continue to work together on the issues we care about most."

Addressing rising living, utility costs

Moore says cost of living in Maryland is an issue that needs to be fixed.

A study by Maryland REALTORS conducted in January 2026 revealed that 49% of young professionals are considering leaving the state due to a lack of affordable housing.

The survey shows that 90% of the voters say the cost of buying a home in Maryland is too high. The study finds 88% said rent is too expensive and 62% believe there's too little housing for people with moderate incomes.

Maryland's comptroller found last October that about 40,000 people have left Maryland annually in recent years, with many moving to states with lower housing costs.

Utility bills have also increased in Maryland.

"It is a national problem. But it is a very big problem in the state of Maryland," the governor said. "It's just harder to get by. And frankly, it's not fair."

Moore has also proposed to build housing units on state-owned land, and he is pushing regional power grid operator PJM to cap costs and "stop slowing down" approvals of new energy projects.

Moore not running for president

Moore's reelection run for the governor's race shows that he doesn't plan to run for President of the United States anytime soon.

During a CBS News "Things That Matter" town hall, Moore said he isn't considering a run for the White House in 2028.

"I'm not running for president," Moore said.

Moore was asked if he would ever consider running for president in the future.

"I don't see a reason … I love my job, and I love what I'm doing," he said.

Moore, Trump tensions

Tensions have built for months between Moore and Trump, over issues like crime in Baltimore, immigration policies, and a massive sewage spill in the Potomac River.

On Truth Social, Trump accused Moore of "gross mismanagement." However, Moore pushed back, saying that the federal government is responsible.

"Mr. President, please do your job," Moore said on CNN.

Moore also recently signed a law last week that banned 287(g) agreements between local and federal law enforcement.

"It's another despicable action by Governor Wes Moore," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded on Trump's behalf. "Why would you prevent your state and local law enforcement from cooperating with federal law enforcement?"

The president also did not invite Moore to a dinner with the nation's governors at The White House.

Trump lashed out on Truth Social, calling Moore "foul mouthed" and Baltimore a "crime disaster."

In August 2025, Trump threatened to deploy the National Guard to Baltimore to combat crime, which garnered pushback from Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

At the time, Trump had deployed the National Guard to Chicago and pressed to do the same to Baltimore.

"Chicago is a hellhole right now, Baltimore is a hellhole right now," Trump said. "We have a right to do it because I have an obligation to do it to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore."

The president also said that Baltimore was "so far gone."

Moore then sent a letter to Trump inviting him to Baltimore for a public safety walk on a day and time of his choosing.

The president responded by telling Moore to "clean up this crime disaster" before he considers coming to Baltimore.

"As he stated in his letter, the Governor welcomes a conversation about public safety that builds upon the progress of our current strategy, which has reduced violence and brought homicides in Baltimore to levels not seen in 50 years," the governor's office stated. "We know there is more work to be done, and are committed to doing it."

The president posted on the social media platform Truth Social that Baltimore is "out of control" and "crime-ridden."

"Stop talking and get to work, Wes," Trump wrote. "I'll then see you on the streets!!!"