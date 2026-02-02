Maryland House approves new congressional map

The Maryland House approved the redistricting commission's recommended congressional map on Monday.

The map redraws the 1st Congressional District, expanding it across the Chesapeake Bay into parts of Anne Arundel and Howard counties, and shifts several other districts.

"The House took an important step to strengthen our democracy and ensure Maryland's representation reflects the will of the people," Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement.

The state Senate has to approve the legislation before it can head to the governor's desk.

Mid-cycle redistricting effort

Gov. Moore assembled the Redistricting Advisory Commission in November to recommend new maps.

The commission called for map ideas and held several public hearings to receive feedback.

Congressional maps are usually redrawn every 10 years, following an updated Census.

Several other states began pursuing mid-cycle redistricting after President Trump called on Texas Republicans to find more congressional seats and as Republicans seek to keep their slim majority ahead of the 2026 election.

"Republican leaders are already moving aggressively to further redraw maps ahead of 2026," Gov. Moore said. "And with the U.S. Supreme Court poised to issue rulings that could weaken key voting rights protections, we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines."

Maryland leaders react

Some Maryland leaders have expressed their opposition to the new maps.

"The House is advancing legislation that disenfranchises millions of Marylanders, ripping away their right to fair representation in Congress," said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel.

Others have shared their support.

"The House passed a map to strengthen community representation, comply with traditional districting criteria, and ensure Maryland's representatives maintain a fair opportunity to elect the next Speaker of the House in Washington D.C.," House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk said.