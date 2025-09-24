Maryland Gov. Wes Moore gets support from state Republican leaders in re-election bid

Several Republican leaders in Maryland put their support behind Democratic Gov. Wes Moore in his 2026 re-election campaign.

Mayors from across the state joined Gov. Moore on Wednesday for the 48th-annual J-Millard Tawes Crab and Clambake Festival in Crisfield.

The festival marks an important stop for the campaign trail for those running for office in Maryland, including the governor, who received some endorsements from Republicans in the state.

"These are Republicans who are coming out and saying that we want to continue working together, and on behalf of the people in our state in their individual jurisdictions, to make sure that this is Maryland's decade for all over Maryland, and not just parts of Maryland," Moore said.

Moore will currently run against a Democrat, three Republicans, and Green Party candidate Andy Ellis, according to the state Board of Elections website.

"I'm excited to support Gov. Moore as he seeks to continue his mission to build a Maryland that leaves no one behind," said Jack Coburn, the mayor of Lonaconing. "I've been the mayor here for 27 years, until 2023, we often wondered if the folks in Annapolis remembered us. But, when our water treatment system failed in January of 2023, he was here on his first days in office to ensure that the people of our community had access to clean drinking water. While politicians in Washington and around the nation are more divided than ever, Governor Moore is showing Marylanders there is a better way forward."

Many of the state Republican leaders backing Moore credit his bipartisanship efforts and work through state tragedies, like the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in 2024.

"Gov. Moore and I don't agree on everything, but his commitment to bipartisanship is why I'm proud to stand alongside him as he seeks reelection," said Travis Marion, the mayor of Rising Sun. "His Project Restore initiative brought $150,000 directly into our community—revitalizing Main Street and breathing new life into vacant storefronts. That's the kind of meaningful investment our town needs to build an economy that works for everyone."

"When disaster struck our community, Gov. Moore was there for us," added Judy Hamilton, Mayor of Westernport. "We might not see eye to eye on everything, but I'm proud to support the person who has been fighting for my town through this difficult time. It's clear to me that he cares about all of our communities, not just the big cities, but the small towns too."

Moore announces re-election bid

Moore announced in a campaign video released on Sept. 9 that he was running for a second term.

Moore emphasized that he is not a career politician, reminding residents of his background as an Army combat veteran and former leader of a poverty-fighting organization.

"These career politicians had been telling us that everything was great when we knew that it wasn't," Moore said.

Moore's accomplishments in Maryland

Moore is known nationwide for leading Maryland through the tragic collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. He took a prominent role in securing federal help and bringing the community together.

"When crisis hit and the Key Bridge collapsed, we rallied," Moore said. "They said it would take 11 months to reopen the port of Baltimore, and we got it done in 11 weeks."

In the campaign kick-off video, Moore said he's made significant improvements to Maryland's economy.

"Our unemployment rate was one of the nation's highest, and now it is one of the nation's lowest," Moore said.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, when Moore took office in January of 2023, Maryland's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.3%, the 5th lowest in the country. In July of 2025, it was 3.4%, 14th lowest of the 50 states.

"We inherited a structural budget deficit and turned it into a surplus," Moore said.

A "structural" budget deficit, while a valid economic indicator, is different than a budget deficit. It represents how much of the state's budget deficit would still exist if the economy was in ideal shape. Currently, Maryland faces a $2.7 billion overall budget deficit, which the governor addressed through aggressive cuts announced in January.

"We cut taxes for veterans and cut taxes for the middle class," Moore added.

The governor also highlighted public safety improvements, noting a 50-year low in homicides in Baltimore. Homicides across the state dropped more than 30% since 2021, as did overall violent crime.