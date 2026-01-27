Maryland Gov. Moore to testify in support of congressional redistricting during House hearing

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will testify in support of congressional redistricting during a House Rules Executive Nominations Committee hearing Tuesday.

The governor is expected to express his support for House Bill 488. The legislation would also add a ballot question that asks voters if the proposed congressional maps should also be used for the 2028 and 2030 elections before being updated after the 2030 U.S. Census.

Tuesday's hearing will be followed by a vote. Hundreds of people signed up to testify, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Proposed congressional maps

Maryland's Redistricting Advisory Commission voted last week to recommend new congressional maps.

The proposed map redraws the 1st Congressional District, expanding it across the Chesapeake Bay into parts of Anne Arundel and Howard counties.

The Maryland Redistricting Advisory Commission voted to recommend new Congressional maps on Jan. 20, 2025. Maryland Redistricting Advisory Commission

The new map would also shift multiple other districts and would still favor Democrats.

The House and Senate both have to vote on the new map before they can be instituted.

Members of the redistricting commission include Chair Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, Senate President Bill Ferguson, the Speaker of the House, Cumberland Mayor Raymond Morriss, and former Attorney General Brian Frosh.

"At a moment when other states are moving aggressively to redraw maps, and when fundamental voting rights protections face renewed threats, Maryland has a responsibility to lead with urgency," said Sen. Alsobrooks in a statement last week.

Congressional maps are usually redrawn every 10 years, after Census data reveals changes in the population. Maryland previously redrew its maps in 2022, following the 2020 Census.

Several U.S. states have been pursuing mid-cycle redistricting as Republicans are seeking to maintain their slim majority in Congress. The redistricting effort also comes after President Trump asked Texas Republicans to find more seats.

So far, Republicans gained nine more potential seats, and Democrats gained six, according to the Associated Press.