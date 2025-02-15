Maryland households hit with highest gas bills ever amid infrastructure spending boom, consumer advocates suggest a "fix it first" approach

Many Maryland households are facing some of their highest gas bills ever this winter, largely because of massive spending on gas infrastructure, according to Maryland People's Counsel.

"It's increased by about 70%," said Chris Goolsby, a Baltimore resident.

A new report from the Office of People's Counsel shows that if spending on new gas infrastructure by gas utilities in Maryland continues to accelerate, customer bills could skyrocket.

This is why consumer advocates are calling on Maryland's legislators and regulators to reign in gas utility spending which they say is fueling rate hikes.

"I think these winter's heating bills have made crystal clear that BGE's wasteful spending on our gas infrastructure has gone too far," said Emily Scarr, a senior advisor for Maryland Public Interest Group.

The report, released Thursday, projects that the state's three largest gas utilities will spend more than $18 billion on gas infrastructure through 2043, driving up bills for Maryland households even higher than today's levels.

The report also shows gas utilities will spend about $744 million on gas infrastructure in 2025.

If that level of spending continues unchecked, the report projects average winter bills for gas service alone could easily reach above $500 a month by 2035.

Scarr told WJZ Reporter Caroline Foreback that lawmakers could help mitigate rising gas costs by passing the proposed ratepayer protection act. The bill would require gas utilities to use a "fix it first" approach to infrastructure instead of replacement and generally ensure gas infrastructure spending is cost-effective, among other requirements.

"Infrastructure spending is the number one driver on our rate increases, and it's something they squarely control. So, anyone who's a customer of a gas utility or electric utility and seeing massive rate hikes should contact their state and local leaders as well as the public service commission and ask them to intervene," she stated.

According to Scarr, the report shows if legislators do not intervene, bills will not only stay high, but continue to increase.