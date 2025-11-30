Trump says he will attend Army-Navy game in Baltimore months after criticizing city's crime rate

President Trump said he will be in Baltimore on December 13 for the annual Army vs. Navy football game, four months after a back-and-forth with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore over crime in the city.

During a call with service members on Thanksgiving, Mr. Trump was asked who he would wager on — Navy or Army.

"That's a terrible question. He'll get me in so much trouble," the president said jokingly, and then added, "I'll be at the game."

The game will be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 13, at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

The military football rivalry started in 1890, and the academies have played 125 times. Navy holds a 63-55-7 all-time series lead.

"I'm going to let you know right after the game who is going to win," Trump said. "That's going to be a good game."

Mr. Trump attended the 2024 Army-Navy game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Navy won that game 31-13.

The last time the two military academies played in Baltimore was in 2016, which ended in a 21-17 Army win.

Army-Navy game

Navy comes into the game with a 9-2 record, which includes a 7-1 mark in the American Athletic Conference. Army is 6-5, with a 4-4 record in the AAC.

The Midshipmen's losses were to No. 10 Notre Dame and North Texas, which is playing in the AAC conference championship game thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker over Navy.

Navy is led by star quarterback Blake Horvath, who has 1,040 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, to go along with 1,390 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns. Running back Alex Tecza has nine rushing touchdowns.

Army is led by quarterback Cale Hellums and his 1,078 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

"One of those teams is having a spectacular year," Mr. Trump said. "They are both doing well. I like the Navy, and I like the Army a lot."

Maryland leaders respond after crime criticism

In August, Mr. Trump mentioned the possibility of deploying the National Guard to Baltimore to combat crime, which garnered pushback from Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

At the time, Mr. Trump had deployed the National Guard to Chicago and threatened to do the same to Baltimore.

"Chicago is a hellhole right now, Baltimore is a hellhole right now," Mr. Trump said. "We have a right to do it because I have an obligation to do it to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore."

The president also said that Baltimore was "so far gone."

The White House at the time also shared an article by U.S. News and World Report that ranked Baltimore as the fourth most dangerous city in the country, behind St. Louis, Oakland, and Memphis.

However, Mayor Scott responded, touting the declining crime rate in Baltimore and pushed back against Mr. Trump's threat to deploy the National Guard.

At the beginning of November, the Baltimore mayor's office reported that homicides declined by 31%, and non-violent shootings declined by 22% compared to last year.

"We have made tremendous strides in reducing crime in this city," Scott said. "We are not satisfied. We want to keep that work going, but we do not need or want the National Guard in Baltimore to do that."

A spokesperson for Moore said the use of the National Guard for municipal policing is "theatrical and not sustainable."

Invitation for Trump to visit Baltimore

Moore previously sent a letter to Mr. Trump inviting him to Baltimore for a public safety walk on a day and time of his choosing.

The president responded by telling Moore to "clean up this crime disaster" before he considers coming to Baltimore.

"As he stated in his letter, the Governor welcomes a conversation about public safety that builds upon the progress of our current strategy, which has reduced violence and brought homicides in Baltimore to levels not seen in 50 years," the governor's office stated. "We know there is more work to be done, and are committed to doing it."

The president posted on the social media platform Truth Social that Baltimore is "out of control" and "crime-ridden."

"Stop talking and get to work, Wes," Mr. Trump wrote. "I'll then see you on the streets!!!"