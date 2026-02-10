High housing costs are pushing Marylanders to leave the state, study shows

A new study finds high housing costs are driving Marylanders out of the state.

A Maryland REALTORS survey conducted in January 2026 revealed that 49% of young professionals are considering leaving the state due to a lack of affordable housing. This is the organizations sixth annual State of Housing Survey.

"That's our teachers," said Maryland Secretary of Housing and Community Development Jacob Day. "That's our first responders, our healthcare workers, our tech innovators."

Day said they're heading to neighboring states like Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia. They're also moving to Washington D.C., Florida and Texas.

"That's Maryland's future right there, walking out the door," Day said.

The survey conducted by Statara shows that 90% of the voters say the cost of buying a home in Maryland is too high. Leaders said that's an increase of six points from 2025 and a dramatic 33-point jump since 2020.

The study finds 88% said rent is too expensive and 62% believe there's too little housing for people with moderate incomes.

"Marylanders are stretched thin and they're asking leaders to fix housing without making their financial burden heavier," said Maryland REALTORS President Denise Lewis.

Leaders said taxes ranked as the top issue voters wanted elected officials to address which is causing a strain on their pockets.

At the same time, voters support several policy solutions that counties and municipalities could implement to increase housing supply and affordability. Many of these approaches align with Gov. Wes Moore's Housing Growth and Affordability Agenda for the 2026 legislative session.

"This is an election year, and voters are paying close attention," said Maryland REALTORS CEO Chuck Kasky. "Our 28,000 members are watching this legislative session closely. Lawmakers have a real opportunity to make lasting progress on housing affordability—without making life more expensive for Maryland families. That's a win for everyone."

Lewis said the state has a housing shortage of 100,000 units. She said if Maryland wants to accommodate the state's growing population, close to 600,000 new housing units must be constructed by 2045.

Baltimore residents feel weight of high housing costs

"My mortgage is high as hell," said Reisterstown resident Jay Wehye.

"I'm surviving but surviving is not thriving," said Baltimore resident Alfred Carter.

For some Baltimore neighbors, there's no relief in sight.

"I'm on a fixed income of approximately $4,000 a month," Carter said. "I'm on the treadmill."

Baltimore neighbors hope lowering taxes can alleviate pressure.

"Maybe having certain rent caps," said Baltimore resident Amanda Agricola.

Though, Carter isn't confident change will come soon. That's why he plans to move to the Dominican Republic before the year ends.

"The dollar is decreasing more and more and the whole system is just going in a different direction," he said.