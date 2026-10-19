What are the ballot questions for Maryland's 2026 midterm elections? Question 3 and more explained.

As Maryland starts hitting the polls for early voting in the 2026 midterm elections this week, voters will be asked to weigh in on a handful of ballot questions, including the highly anticipated Question 3.

Voters across the state will face the same three questions, and then some counties will face additional questions.

The statewide questions are labeled Question 1, Question 2 and Question 3, while the county specific questions are labeled alphabetically.

Here's a look at what the statewide questions say, and how to learn more about your county questions.

Question 3: Congressional redistricting

Question 3 essentially paves the way for Maryland lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional maps. If approved, it would eliminate the state constitution requirement that says congressional districts must be compact and connected.

Gov. Wes Moore and the state's top Democrats say the redistricting is necessary to fight back against the Trump administration's efforts to redraw other congressional districts across the country in favor of Republicans.

The move would further gerrymander the state, and it could eliminate the only Republican congressional seat on the Eastern Shore.

While the ballot measure would not automatically redraw the districts, it would allow the Democrat-controlled General Assembly to do so next session. That could spell the end of GOP control and Rep. Andy Harris' tenure over District 1, which covers the Eastern Shore and parts of Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties.

The fight to redraw the congressional maps has been messy. The Democrat-led state legislature held a special session in August to add Question 3 to the November ballot. It passed the House 96-38 and the Senate 32-13.

But Republican groups sued to block the question from appearing on the ballot, arguing that the legislature had missed a deadline and that the language was confusing.

The legal battle reached the state's highest court, and the Maryland Supreme Court ultimately ruled that Question 3 could appear before voters but it needed to be rewritten to be more clear.

Based on the court's ruling, Question 3 now reads:

FOR the purpose of clarifying that certain requirements apply only to districts for the election of members of the Senate of Maryland and the House of Delegates; authorizing the General Assembly to grant original jurisdiction to the Supreme Court of Maryland to review the congressional districting plan of the State; and providing that nothing in the Maryland Constitution provides applicable criteria for the boundaries of a congressional districting plan.

Many voters appear to be against the measure, with 53% of likely voters saying they were opposed in a UMBC poll last month. Only 25% said they supported it, and 19% were still undecided. Question 3 appears to be especially unpopular with independent voters, with 59% saying they would vote "no."

Statewide ballot Questions 1 and 2

The other two statewide ballot questions have been somewhat less controversial.

Question 1 asks voters whether the state budget should have to cover agreements stemming from arbitration between the state and its employees. Those agreements could include things like changes to wages, hours, fringe benefits, health benefits and other terms and conditions of employment.

Providing that each budget submitted by the Governor shall include proposed expenditures necessary to implement wages, hours, fringe benefits, health benefits, and other terms and conditions of employment in each collective bargaining memorandum of understanding with State employees, whether the State and State employees reached those terms and conditions by mutual agreement or through a neutral decider's order.

A vote in favor of Question 1 would mean the governor has to include that funding in his or her proposed budget.

"The Governor must put enough money in the State budget to cover the agreed upon pay and benefits for employees, whether those terms were negotiated or decided by a neutral decision-maker," the question continues.

A vote against Question 1 would mean the current law stays the same.

Question 2 relates to filling positions on the Commission on Judicial Disabilities, in the event that a member is no longer able to serve. This would apply when a member is recused, disqualified or when their term expires.

Authorizing temporary substitute appointments to the Commission on Judicial Disabilities when a member is recused or disqualified, or when a member's term expires. In these situations, the Commission Chair may recall a former member of the Commission, or the Governor, at the request of the Commission Chair, may appoint a temporary substitute member or extend the term of a current member until a permanent replacement is appointed. Only individuals who meet the constitutional eligibility requirements may be recalled or appointed to the Commission.

A vote in favor of Question 2 would authorize the commission chair to temporarily fill the opening -- either by appointing a former member, or by asking the governor to pick a substitute or to extend the current member's term until a replacement can be appointed.

"Only individuals who meet the constitutional eligibility requirements may be recalled or appointed to the Commission," the question says.

A vote against Question 2 would mean the current rules stay the same, and temporary appointments are not allowed.

County-by-county ballot questions

Then come the county-by-county ballot questions. Some counties have several additional questions, while some have none.

Here's a look at how many additional ballot questions each county has in our area:

Anne Arundel County: Questions A-C

Questions A-C Baltimore County: Questions A-N

Questions A-N Carroll County: N/A

N/A Frederick County: Question A

Question A Harford County: N/A

N/A Howard County: Questions A-B

Questions A-B Prince George's County: Questions A-J

Questions A-J Queen Anne's County: N/A

In Baltimore City, voters will be asked to weigh in on Questions A through H. Question I has drawn particular interest, regarding the creation of something called the "Baltimore Baby Fund." The newly created fund would be used to "enhance the economic stability of families with newborns" in the city, and it would be separate from similar funding that is already set aside in this year's budget.

"The amendment would require each year's City budget to include a contribution to the Baby Fund. The City's required annual contribution to the Baby Fund will be $0.03 for every $100 in taxable property value in the City," Question I continues. "The Baby Fund will also be able to accept grants and donations. Money in the Baby Fund will stay in the Baby Fund until the City spends it for the benefit of families with newborns. The City could not transfer money in the Baby Fund to any other purpose."

Mayor Brandon Scott has said he supports the measure, calling it "an opportunity to provide innovative, evidence-based support to families of newborns while reducing childhood poverty."

Another high-interest ballot question is Question A in Howard County. If approved, it would change the language in the county's charter to replace gender-specific words, like "he" and "she," with gender-neutral words, like "they" and "them."

Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Prince George's counties have made similar changes to their charters in recent years.

The Maryland State Board of Elections has a breakdown of all the ballot questions, including for each county, on its website here.