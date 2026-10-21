Baltimore mayor signs executive order ahead of Baby Bonus ballot question

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signed an executive order Wednesday establishing an advisory board to oversee and help shape a program that would give families with newborns a financial jump-start.

The mayor says the measure would be "life-changing" for these families.

Baltimore Baby Bonus would provide $1,000 payments

If voters approve Question 1, the Baltimore Baby Bonus, in the November midterm elections, new and expecting parents would receive a one-time payment of $1,000. Qualifying low-income families would also receive additional monthly cash assistance and contributions to a college savings account.

"We are here today because this fall, Baltimore residents are voting on a ballot measure that would make this kind of support available to families across our city," Scott said Wednesday.

The mayor has been a vocal supporter of the measure, which was first proposed in 2024. Since then, Baltimore has established a pilot program that provided $1,000 monthly payments to 200 young families for two years.

Scott said the pilot program was successful, with participants experiencing less food insecurity and stress and missing fewer hours of work.

"They used money to continue their education, pay down debt, save for emergencies and invest in their families," he said.

Advisory board will oversee Baby Fund

The advisory board will include researchers, funders and community partners, including Healthcare Access Maryland and the Center for Urban Families. It will also include a representative from the Baltimore Baby Fund Coalition and a member of the Baltimore City Council.

"Together, they will work to ensure this fund has the greatest possible impact," said the mayor.

Scott, who chairs Mayors for Guaranteed Income, said pilot programs across the country have shown that families use guaranteed income to meet basic needs.

"We know from experience, here in the city, and as the chair of Mayors for Guaranteed Income across the United States of America, where there have been dozens of pilots proven that guaranteed income goes to stuff that right-wingers think it is going to go to," he said. "They are not spending it to go on vacation or to go on luxury vacations. They are spending it on food for their families or a car so they can spend more time with their families or having a place to live."

How would Baltimore fund the Baby Bonus?

The proposed amendment would require the city's annual budget to include a contribution to the Baby Fund. The required annual contribution would be 3 cents for every $100 in taxable property value in Baltimore.

The fund could also accept grants and donations. Any unspent money would remain in the fund for the benefit of families with newborns and could not be transferred to other city purposes.

Scott said national research has linked guaranteed income programs for families to improved academic outcomes, higher future incomes and fewer referrals to Child Protective Services.

The mayor is urging voters to approve Question 1 on the November ballot.

"I know first-hand how fast monthly costs add up, especially for newborns," he said. "I also know how critical the early months are for our children's life-long success. We want to make sure we are setting our families and our babies up for success in life."