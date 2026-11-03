When do polls open and close in Maryland? Here's what to know.

It's Election Day in Maryland and voters are heading to the polls to cast ballots in the 2026 midterm elections.

Here is what to know about when to go out to vote.

What time do polls open in Maryland?

All election day polling places open at 7 a.m. On election day, voters must show up to their assigned polling place.

To find your registered polling place, visit the polling place locator.

What time do polls close in Maryland?

Polls stay open until 8 p.m. Election rules make it possible for anyone in line by 8 p.m. to still be allowed to vote.

If you are not able to vote on any early voting day or Election Day, you may submit a mail-in ballot.