Gov. Wes Moore rallies support for Maryland's Question 3 as campaign ad dispute unfolds

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is stepping up his push for voters to approve Question 3, a proposed constitutional amendment that would change the state's congressional redistricting rules, as his campaign faces a dispute with a political group over an advertisement opposing the measure.

Moore joined Democratic leaders in Bowie on Monday to rally support for the amendment, while former President Barack Obama appeared in a new campaign ad urging Maryland voters to approve it.

Early voting in Maryland runs through Thursday, Oct. 29. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

"Question 3 is not about a seat. Question 3 is about our democracy. Question 3 is about our freedoms," Moore said.

What is Question 3?

The proposed constitutional amendment would remove requirements that Maryland's congressional districts be compact and contiguous, giving lawmakers more flexibility to redraw the state's congressional map.

Supporters argue the change is necessary to counter Republican-led redistricting efforts in other states. Opponents say Maryland should not respond to partisan redistricting by changing its own standards.

"If it's wrong for another state to do it, then it's wrong for us to do it," said Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Maryland governor.

As early voting continues, Moore said his focus remains on convincing Marylanders of the importance of the ballot measure.

"We need to make sure that people understand not just what's at stake but that we are now prepared in this moment to make sure that we are fighting back," Moore said.

Dispute over campaign ad

The debate over Question 3 has also sparked a legal dispute between Moore's campaign and a political group called Truth for Maryland.

Last week, attorneys representing Moore's campaign sent the group a cease-and-desist letter, accusing it of using the governor's image and campaign branding in a way that could mislead voters.

The group's advertisement expresses support for Moore's reelection campaign while urging Marylanders to vote against Question 3. Moore's attorneys demanded that the advertisement and the group's website be taken down.

Truth for Maryland pushed back against those demands, describing the letter as threatening and declaring, "We will persist."

Moore's attorneys also referred the matter to the Maryland State Board of Elections, alleging violations of state election laws. WJZ has not received confirmation of any enforcement action.