Gov. Wes Moore makes final push for Maryland's Question 3 on Election Day

As voters went to the polls Tuesday across Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore also headed to several polling places to garner every bit of support he could for Question 3.

Gov. Wes Moore is looking for a repeat of his election in 2022, going head-to-head with Republican Dan Cox again for the governor's seat.

For Moore, it's about unfinished business, telling WJZ in an interview last month that he wouldn't be running again if he felt his job as governor was done.

Pushing for Question 3

WJZ was there as Moore greeted supporters at Dogwood Elementary in Windsor Mill, the last of several stops around the state to get Question 3 passed.

Question 3 would pave the way for Maryland lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional maps, overcoming a legal effort to get it removed from the ballot.

Talking to reporters, Moore said it's about defending the country's democracy, and President Trump's actions to redistrict in other states necessitated Maryland to do something.

"We cannot just sit there and sit on our hands while the president is punching us in the face. We have a right to protect ourselves, we have a right to defend ourselves," he said. "Question 3 is a chance for Maryland to be able to defend our democracy."

A UMBC poll last month showed support for Question 3 is questionable, with 53% of those surveyed saying they would vote against it, while 25% said they would vote yes.

A rising national profile

Moore's redistricting effort is one of the latest where he's become a part of the national political discussion.

Moore has had his national spotlight only get brighter, with many speculating he'll be running for president in 2028. In an interview with WJZ last month, Moore said he remains committed to Maryland.

Also, he tied his rising national status to his desire to keep Maryland a part of the national conversation.

"We all need to be part of that conversation, because…there will be a post-Trump moment. We all have got to make sure we are preserving our democracy. I'm committed to making sure that Maryland does not sit out of that conversation," Moore said in the interview.

State issues

Moore talked about what he'd like to focus on in a second term when WJZ sat down with him last month.

If he wins reelection, Moore said he'll continue to address affordability in the state, particularly when it comes to energy bills. He wants the state to produce more of its own energy.

He also wants to continue cuts to state spending, as well as to bolster his efforts to diversify the state's economy -- especially with the state budget having a projected gap of roughly $3 billion next years.

Last month, another UMBC poll showed 51% of those surveyed planned to vote for Moore, while 24% planned to vote for Cox.