Where to vote in Maryland: Find your polling place for the 2026 election

Several key races will be decided in Maryland on Election Day, including the governor's race and eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Voters will also weigh in on important ballot questions.

Before heading to the polls, voters should know where to cast their ballots, when polls are open and what they need to bring.

The Maryland State Board of Elections offers an online polling place lookup tool where voters can enter their street address to find their assigned polling place, voting districts and local board of elections.

Maryland's early voting period runs from Thursday, Oct. 22, through Thursday, Oct. 29. Early voting centers will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters who cast a ballot during early voting cannot vote again by mail or in person on Election Day.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the general election, and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line by closing time will be allowed to vote.

How late can you register to vote?

Eligible Maryland residents can register to vote in person during early voting or on Election Day, including updating their address if they have moved.

Voters registering or updating their address should bring proof of their current residence, such as a Maryland driver's license, utility bill, bank statement or paycheck showing their current address.

Voters can also check their registration status or access registration services through the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

Most registered Maryland voters do not need to show photo identification to vote. However, some voters may be asked to provide identification or documentation verifying their identity or address, so bringing an accepted form of ID is a good precaution.

During early voting, voters may cast their ballots at any early voting center in their county of residence. On Election Day, voters must go to their assigned polling place.

Voters can check the status of their mail-in ballots through the Maryland voter services website.