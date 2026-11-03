Wes Moore defeats Dan Cox to win second term as Maryland governor

Democrat Wes Moore won reelection as Maryland's governor after defeating Republican challenger Dan Cox, CBS News projected Tuesday.

The incumbent previously told CBS News Baltimore that his goal for a second term is to take care of unfinished business.

Moore became Maryland's 63rd governor after defeating Cox in the 2022 election. He is also the state's first Black governor.

"I wouldn't be running for reelection if I wasn't exclusively focused on the people of Maryland," Moore told CBS News Baltimore last month.

Moore said his priorities include making Maryland more affordable, addressing high energy costs, boosting the economy by attracting more investments and businesses, cutting state spending and keeping Maryland in the national spotlight.

During a debate with Cox last month, Moore highlighted what he described as accomplishments during his first term, including the creation of nearly 60,000 businesses and a drop in crime to record lows.

Moore said he wants to build on that progress "even as Washington actively is making life more expensive and ripping health care away."

Moore has also pushed for Maryland to adopt a new congressional map, which is on the ballot. If approved, the measure would remove the state constitution's requirement that congressional districts be compact and contiguous.

Moore and other top Democrats say redistricting is necessary to counter the Trump administration's efforts to redraw congressional districts in other states in ways that could benefit Republicans.

Moore has also said he wants to oversee construction of a new Francis Scott Key Bridge. The original bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River in March 2024 after a cargo ship lost power and struck it, killing six construction workers.

"When crisis hit and the Key Bridge collapsed, we rallied," Moore said. "They said it would take 11 months to reopen the port of Baltimore, and we got it done in 11 weeks."

Moore's running mate, Aruna Miller, was elected in 2022 as Maryland's first immigrant and woman of color to serve as lieutenant governor.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott spoke at Moore's campaign rally, stating, "We have to take the victories we win tonight and do something with them."

Scott added, "Make lasting changes in people's lives, and right here in Maryland, our residents have given us the chance to do that. Thank you for standing not just with us, but for standing for freedom and for decency. We love you, Maryland."