Dan Cox makes final Election Day push in Maryland governor's race

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spent Election Day traveling across Maryland, making a final push to convince voters he should be the state's next governor.

One stop on his bus tour was Waverly Elementary School in Ellicott City.

This is Cox's second campaign for governor after losing to Wes Moore in the 2022 election.

This time, Cox has taken a somewhat different approach in his rematch with Moore.

While Cox embraced President Trump's endorsement in 2022, he has placed less emphasis on that connection during this election cycle.

Instead, he has centered his campaign on Maryland issues, including affordability, taxes and energy costs.

Cox has promised to lower electric bills, cut vehicle registration fees and address juvenile crime.

He also says the rising cost of living is driving younger Marylanders out of the state, a trend he wants to reverse.

"The young people are having to move now, it used to be just the retirees going to Delaware," Cox said. "That's a problem because if we lose the youth, we lose the future of Maryland, and we want to turn that around."

Cox planned to spend the rest of the evening making stops across the state before heading to his election night watch party in Towson.