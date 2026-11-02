How to check if you are registered to vote in Maryland

There are two main ways to check whether you are registered to vote in the state of Maryland -- by using an online tool or by calling the State Board of Elections.

To make a call, you can reach the Board of Elections Monday through Friday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The toll free number is 800-222-8683.

The online tool to check your registration status can be found here.

The Board of Elections notes that its lookup tool is updated daily. However, if information was submitted online or at an office of the Maryland Vehicle Administration (MVA), it could take up to 3 weeks to appear.

Other information can also be obtained from the online lookup tool. These include viewing a sample ballot, finding out where to vote, identifying voting districts and getting a status update on a mail-in or provisional ballot.

How to find out where to vote

The Maryland State Board of Elections offers an online polling place lookup tool where voters can enter their street address to find their assigned polling place, voting districts and local board of elections.

Maryland's early voting period runs from Thursday, Oct. 22, through Thursday, Oct. 29. Early voting centers will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters who cast a ballot during early voting cannot vote again by mail or in person on Election Day.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the general election, and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line by closing time will be allowed to vote.