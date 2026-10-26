Who can you vote for in Maryland's 2026 election?

Maryland voters will elect the state's next governor and choose representatives in all eight U.S. House districts in an election that could help determine control of Congress.

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore is seeking a second term, facing Republican challenger Dan Cox and Green Party candidate Andy Ellis.

All eight of Maryland's U.S. House seats are also up for election.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting runs from Oct. 22 through Oct. 29.

Here's how to find your polling location.

You can also find explanations of the key issues on the Maryland ballot, including the 2026 ballot questions.

Here's a look at the candidates on the ballot in Maryland:

Governor

Gov. Wes Moore (D) — Moore defeated Cox in the 2022 election to become Maryland's 63rd governor and the state's first Black governor. He is a U.S. Army veteran, a Rhodes Scholar and a graduate of Johns Hopkins University.

Moore told CBS News Baltimore that his priorities include making Maryland more affordable, controlling state spending, strengthening the economy and building on his administration's work. He has also emphasized school funding and educational achievements.

Dan Cox (R) — Cox is an attorney, small-business owner and former state delegate. He told CBS News Baltimore that his goals include lowering living costs, addressing the state's $3 billion shortfall, increasing accountability in the juvenile justice system and restructuring the Blueprint for Maryland's Future.

Andy Ellis (G) — Ellis has nearly 15 years of experience in the corporate technology sector. According to his website, his priorities include banning new data centers, lowering electricity bills, expanding access to health care and changing economic policy.

Maryland's U.S. House of Representatives races

District 1

Andy Harris (R) — Harris has represented Maryland in Congress since 2011. His district covers much of the Eastern Shore, along with parts of Baltimore and Harford counties.

Harris's website says his priorities include reducing federal spending and government bureaucracy, strengthening border enforcement, supporting Maryland's farming and poultry industries, lowering health care and prescription drug costs, protecting the Chesapeake Bay and supporting education.

Dan Schwartz (D) — Schwartz is a former financial regulation official. His campaign focuses on affordability, consumer protection, health care access, government accountability, public safety and energy costs.

District 2

Johnny Olszewski (D) — Olszewski, the former Baltimore County executive, is seeking a second term in Congress. He previously worked as a teacher and served in the Maryland House of Delegates.

His campaign platform includes lowering living costs, expanding economic opportunities, improving access to education and housing, supporting small businesses and rebuilding Baltimore's Key Bridge.

Dave Wallace (R) — Wallace is a Maryland businessman with four decades of experience in business-related fields. His campaign priorities include lowering costs, promoting energy independence, enforcing immigration laws, improving public safety, changing election rules and addressing education.

District 3

Sarah Elfreth (D) — Elfreth is seeking a second term representing Maryland's 3rd Congressional District. She previously served in the Maryland State Senate.

Her priorities include affordability, protecting the Chesapeake Bay and federal workers, rebuilding the Key Bridge, and supporting public schools and special education funding.

Bernard "Berney" Flowers (R) — Flowers is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and former Department of Defense official with experience in national defense and cybersecurity.

His campaign focuses on lowering taxes and living costs, national security and defense, greater parental involvement in education, local control of schools, immigration enforcement and rebuilding the Key Bridge.

District 4

Glenn Ivey (D) — Ivey is seeking a third term in Congress. He previously served as Prince George's County state's attorney.

According to his campaign, his priorities include protecting federal workers, lowering living costs, improving public safety, reforming the criminal justice system and defending civil liberties.

George McDermott (R) — McDermott has a background in contracting, property development and entrepreneurship.

According to his candidate profile, he supports repealing the Affordable Care Act, maintaining a modern U.S. nuclear arsenal, strengthening border security, protecting gun rights, opposing government subsidies for wind and solar development, and promoting traditional religious values.

Sam Husseini (G) — Husseini is an independent journalist who spent more than 25 years working with the nonprofit Institute for Public Accuracy.

His website highlights foreign policy, civil liberties, a ban on data centers and government accountability.

District 5

Adrian Boafo (D) — Boafo, the son of immigrants from Ghana, graduated from the University of Baltimore. He has received endorsements from Gov. Wes Moore and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks.

Boafo's platform includes raising the federal minimum wage, expanding health care coverage, increasing teacher pay, protecting federal workers and safeguarding the Chesapeake Bay.

Chris Chaffee (R) — Chaffee is a small-business owner, farmer and homebuilder from Calvert County. He ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022 but lost to Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

His campaign priorities include lowering living costs, strengthening border security and law enforcement, expanding energy production and improving government accountability.

District 6

April McClain Delaney (D) — Delaney is seeking a second term in Congress.

Her key issues include the economy and affordability, protecting access to health care and reproductive rights, children's online safety and immigration rights.

Robin Ficker (R) — Ficker is an attorney, real estate broker and former Maryland state delegate. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1966.

His platform calls for reducing federal spending and the deficit, increasing accountability for criminals and bringing jobs back to the United States.

Moshe Landman (G) — Landman is an attorney, business owner and environmental advocate, according to his biography.

His priorities include addressing climate change, expanding health care coverage, ending homelessness and protecting farmland and food systems.

District 7

Kweisi Mfume (D) — Mfume first served in Congress from 1987 to 1996. He returned to represent Maryland's 7th Congressional District in 2020 after the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Mfume's priorities include supporting minority-owned businesses, reducing violent crime, expanding access to affordable health care, funding schools and investing in local infrastructure, public safety and Baltimore's economic development.

Scott Collier (R) — Collier is a business owner from the Dundalk area, according to his biography.

His campaign priorities include strengthening cooperation between residents and law enforcement to address violent crime, improving education and strengthening the economy.

District 8

Jamie Raskin (D) — Raskin has served in Congress since 2017. Before that, he represented Montgomery County in the Maryland State Senate from 2007 to 2016.

Raskin's campaign highlights protecting voting rights, government accountability, reproductive rights and immigrant rights, as well as scrutinizing Supreme Court decisions and federal judicial conduct.

Cheryl Riley (R) — Riley ran against Raskin for the congressional seat in 2024. She describes her platform as "America First, Maryland Proud."

Her campaign supports tougher accountability for criminals, cutting government spending and taxes, expanding domestic energy production and strengthening border security. Riley also opposes abortion and supports voter identification requirements and gun rights.

Nancy Wallace (G) — Wallace is a Yale graduate and environmental activist, according to her biography. Her priorities include a national emergency response to climate change, universal health care, reducing wealth inequality and protecting women's rights.

Other Maryland races

Comptroller

Brooke Lierman (D) - Lierman, a former state delegate, is running for her second term as comptroller.

Sonya Dunn (R) - Dunn is a business executive from Prince George's County.

Attorney General

Anthony Brown (D) - Brown, Maryland's first Black attorney general, is seeking reelection. He previously served as a state delegate, Lt. governor, and representing Maryland's 4th district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

James B. Rutledge III - Rutledge has practiced law in Maryland for more than 40 years. He previously served on the Bel Air Town Commission in Harford County.

Key local races in the Baltimore area

Baltimore County

Executive

Julian Jones (D) - Jones has served on Baltimore County's council since 2014 and has served as council chairman four times.

Patrick Dyer (R) - Dyer runs Capital Portfolio Management in Timonium. Dyer told CBS News Baltimore last June that he supports law enforcement, concerned about affordability in the county, and being transparent.

Rob Daniels (UA) - Daniels is unaffiliated, trying to offer voters an alternative to the two major parties, our media partner, The Baltimore Banner reports. The attorney is the first independent candidate to appear on the ballot for county executive.

Harford County

Executive

Bob Cassilly (R) - Cassilly was elected as Harford County Executive in 2022. He previously served in the Maryland Senate between 2014 and 2022, where he also served as chair of the Harford County Senate Delegation.

Barbara Osborn Kreamer (D) - Kreamer is a Maryland native who previously served as a member of the House of Delegates.

Sheriff

Jeffrey Gahler (R) - Gahler is seeking re-election after being elected to serve as Harford County Sheriff in 2014. He is a veteran law enforcement officer with a 28-year career with Maryland State Police.

Terrence Rogers (D) - Rogers is a pastor, veteran and former law enforcement officer. According to his campaign website, Rogers serves on several Harford County committeees and organizations.

Howard County

Executive

Vanessa Atterbeary (D) - Atterbeary served 11 years in the Maryland House of Delegates. She says her experience as a leader makes her the right choice to be the executive.

Nater Kane (G) - Kane told CBS News Baltimore he has had his fair share of struggles, particularly with his finances, and he feels it will make him relatable. He also feels it helped him create good policies. Kane wants to cap the County Executive's salary, raise the minimum wage to $30 by 2030, and stabilize rent by having rent raised no more than 2.5% per year.

Anne Arundel County

Executive

Allison M. Pickard (D) - Pickard was elected to the Anne Arundel County Council in 2018, where she has focused on economic development. According to her campaign website, Pickard aims to expand affordable housing, lower taxes for working families, and increase acceess to affordable child- and eldercare.

Dave Crawford (R) - Crawford currently serves as the Fire Chief of the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company. He aims to address the cause of public safety issues by supporting law enforcement and first responders and addressing vacant housing and infrastructure issues, according to his campaign website.

How to find your sample ballot

You can find your sample ballot online through the Maryland State Board of Elections.

The sample ballot shows the candidates and ballot questions you'll be asked to vote on in the state and your local district.

To view your ballot, visit the official Maryland Voter Lookup website, enter the requested voter information, open your voter record and select the option to view your sample ballot.

You can print your sample ballot and take it with you to your polling place as a reference while voting.