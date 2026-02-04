Extreme Cold Alert in effect in Baltimore through Monday, Jan. 9

A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert will remain in effect in Baltimore from Wednesday night through Monday, Feb. 9, as the state could see snow and blustery cold weather this weekend.

The city's health department activates the alert when temperatures are expected to fall below 13 degrees or when weather conditions could pose a danger to residents.

Light snow showers, strong winds and frigid temperatures are expected in Maryland on Friday evening, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

The freezing conditions can be dangerous for the homeless population, older adults, young children and those with chronic health conditions.

During the alert, the city opens all emergency shelters and expands its outreach efforts for homeless and vulnerable neighbors.

Find a full list of Baltimore-area winter shelters here.

Snow cleanup continues after storm

The city's last Cold Alert ended on Tuesday, Feb. 3, after it was issued nearly two weeks prior, as the state prepared for a winter storm that brought 6 to 10 inches of snow.

Many schools were closed across the state between Jan. 26 and Jan. 30 as snow removal efforts continued and as frigid weather prolonged icy conditions.

Some areas of Baltimore continued to struggle with snow clean-up on Monday, with many neighbors raising concerns about their commute.

In Baltimore, residents said plowing has been inconsistent on some roads.

Others have raised concerns about mail deliveries as USPS asked residents to clear paths to their mailboxes and front doors.