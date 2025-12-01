Where to find warming shelters in the Baltimore area this winter

Winter is underway in Maryland, and the first taste of winter weather is expected in the Baltimore region on Tuesday.

With temperatures expected to dip into the mid-20s Tuesday night, and a mix of snow, ice and rain in the forecast, Maryland officials and local leaders are urging residents to take precautions to prevent cold-weather illnesses.

Cold-related illnesses include hypothermia and frostbite, and can occur when the body temperature falls below 95 degrees.

So far this winter, the state has recorded one cold-related death and nearly 67 cold-related hospital visits. The first winter death occurred around the same time as last year, data shows.

To prevent cold-related illnesses, residents are urged to wear appropriate winter clothing or take shelter at a warming center to avoid freezing temperatures.

Warming Centers in the Baltimore region

Local health agencies across the state often open their local warming centers when temperatures dip below a certain threshold.

Anne Arundel County Warming Locations

In Anne Arundel County, the following warming locations will open when the forecast calls for prolonged cold temperatures:

North District Police Department at 939 Hammonds Lane in Baltimore

Eastern District Police Department at 204 Pasadena Rd in Pasadena

Western District Police Department at 8273 Telegraph Road in Odenton

Southern District Police Department at 35 Stepneys Lane in Edgewater

Annapolis Senior Activity Center at 119 South Villa Avenue in Annapolis

Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center at 202 Hammonds Lane in Brooklyn Park

O'Malley Senior Activity Center at 1275 Odenton Road in Odenton

Pasadena Senior Activity Center at 4103 Mountain Road in Pasadena

Pascal Senior Activity Center at 125 Dorsey Road in Glen Burnie

Severn Senior Activity Center at 1160A Reece Road in Severn

South County Senior Activity Center at 27 Stepneys Lane in Edgewater

The following Anne Arundel County Public Library branch locations will serve as warming centers during their normal hours of operation:

Broadneck at 1275 Green Holly Drive in Annapolis

Brooklyn Park at 1 East 11th Avenue in Baltimore

Busch Annapolis at 1410 West Street in Annapolis

Crofton at 1681 Riedel Road in Crofton

Deale at 5940 Deale-Churchton Road in Deale

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall at 2550 Annapolis Mall Road in Annapolis

Eastport-Annapolis Neck at 269 Hillsmere Drive in Annapolis

Edgewater at 25 Stepneys Lane in Edgewater

Glen Burnie at 1010 Eastway in Glen Burnie

Linthicum at 400 Shipley Road in Linthicum

Maryland City at Russett at 3501 Russett Common in Laurel

Mountain Road at 4115 Mountain Road in Pasadena

Odenton at 1325 Annapolis Road in Odenton

Riviera Beach Library at 1130 Duvall Highway in Pasadena

Severn at 2624 Annapolis Road in Severn

Severna Park at 45 West McKinsey Road in Severna Park

Pets are not allowed at any of the listed facilities, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Residents can contact the Crisis Warmline at (410) 768-5522 or find more information here.

Baltimore City Winter Shelters

In Baltimore, warming shelters are activated when the wind chill reaches 32 degrees or below.

Here's where you can find a shelter in Baltimore:

Beans & Bread at 400 S. Bond St. is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Center at 101 W. 23rd St. is open on weekdays from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manna House at 435 E. 25th St. is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

My Sister's Place Women's Center (for women and children only) at 17 W. Franklin St. is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC) at 620 Fallsway is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following locations provide overnight shelter:

Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel at 301 Fallsway is open for single women, couples and families

MCVET at 301 N. High St. is open for single men

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC) at 620 Fallsway is open for single females

Overnight shelters will provide accommodations between 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. the next morning.

Residents seeking a winter shelter can call the Baltimore City Shelter Hotline at 443-984-9540 or find more information online here.

Baltimore County Winter Shelters

Baltimore County's Freezing Weather Shelter Plan is active for the season and will remain active through April 15.

The following shelters will open when the forecast calls for freezing temperatures below 32 degrees:

Eastern Family Resource Center at 9150 Franklin Square Drive in Rosedale

Community Health Center at 1811 Woodlawn Drive in Woodlawn

Homeless residents in Baltimore County can call 410-887-8463, Option 1, to identify additional shelters.

According to county leaders, there is a limited number of beds available. Find more information here.

Howard County Cold Weather Shelter

Howard County's cold weather shelters are managed by Grassroots and are active between November and March.

Code Blue Shelter is activated during nights with extreme weather, when temperatures dip below 26 degrees.

Residents can reach the Grassroots crisis line at 410-531-6677 or walk into the crisis center at 8990 Old Annapolis Road, Suite A, in Columbia for more information.