Marylanders frustrated as ice and snow still clog streets from winter storm

Snow clean-up continues one week after it stopped falling in Central Maryland, leaving some neighbors concerned about the work and school week ahead.

Neighbors in Baltimore City say plowing and snow removal have been inconsistent from street to street. Some roads are fully open, while others are partially plowed.

"I think the people in the neighborhood are moving more snow than the plows," said Baltimore resident Joseph Butler. "It's like one lane here, maybe a half a lane there, all over the place right now."

"You're driving your lane just ends, and nobody wants to let you in because everyone's really just frustrated right now," said Baltimore County resident Staci Blas.

Snow clearing efforts

Other neighbors say the city is doing a good job clearing this much snow, which it hasn't seen in 10 years.

"For the first two days, we didn't go anywhere," said Patricia McNicholas. "We've lived here all our lives, and sometimes the city does a great job, and sometimes they don't, and I don't think they're doing that bad of a job this time."

The snow is now ice because of the bitter cold temperatures, making it more difficult to move.

Baltimore City says it has specialized equipment on the roads to try and get the city back to normal. Mayor Brandon Scott took to social media Saturday posting a video with a snow melting machine.

"Everybody's been saying, 'Mr. Mayor, why don't you have a snow melt? Why doesn't the city rent a snow melter to get a snow melter to melt the snow like they do in New York and Canada. Well, actually, we do. Here it is," Scott said near M&T Bank Stadium.

Shoveling parking spots is still an issue for some, who are now leaving their cars behind and finding new ways to get around.

"I guess they're doing as good a job as they can, but I'm actually not leaving my spot because I don't know if I'm going be able to get my spot again," said Seth, a Baltimore resident.

Status of Maryland schools

Many school districts closed for in person learning last week. Some people are hoping the students can go back to class on Monday. Several districts are already delaying opening.

"Doubt it, but we'll see. Might be virtual again," Butler added.