Snow build-up impacting mail deliveries in some Baltimore neighborhoods

A Baltimore woman said she hasn't received her mail in a week following last week's winter storm.

Amelia Brock, who lives on Kingsley Street in Southwest Baltimore, said she hasn't received any answers on the delay in getting her mail.

"I'm at a standstill here"

Brock said she's waiting for critical documents to be delivered to her home.

"Number 1, I need my 1099 forms," Brock said.

She also relies on mail carriers to pick up mail she needs to send out.

"I'm very anxious now about getting my bills paid on time," Brock said. "I can't get out. I don't have a car. I can't drive. I have to rely on delivery."

Brock questioned the hold up. So, she called the United States Postal Service. She said a customer service representative told her to wait seven to 10 days.

Though, she said she received nothing in her mailbox. However, she did received a FedEx package to her door Tuesday.

"You saw my deliveries got here," Brock said. "So, I can't understand why they can't bring the mail."

Brock said she made another call but couldn't get any answers to her questions.

"Can't get anybody, can't talk to anybody except this poor guy that can only read a script," she said.

Brock said she may have to rely on her neighbors for help.

"Hope my neighbors, when they go out to work, will take some of the bills I'm going to pay," she said.

Another neighbor on Kingsley Street said she hasn't received her mail in about a week. However, one man said he has been getting his mail deliveries. He adds he's seen a mail carrier a few times on the block.

USPS responds

In a statement, USPS said:

The Postal Service's goal is to deliver the mail, but safety remains our top priority. As most areas in and around Baltimore continue to recover from Winter Storm Fern, postal carriers will make every reasonable attempt to deliver mail where it is safe to do so. Customers should be aware that mail destined for and arriving from areas in the east that were heavily impacted by the storm may take extra time due to conditions in those areas. We ask customers to clear a path to their mailbox and front porch so delivery can be made safely.

The Postal Service posts service alerts for residential and business customers on our website at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.