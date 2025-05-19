Man, woman found shot to death in detached garage in Baltimore County, police say

A man and a woman were found dead from gunshot wounds on Sunday, May 18, in Baltimore County, according to police.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 7400 block of School Avenue in Dundalk, where 42-year-old April Nadeau and 43-year-old Timothy Brinegar had been shot inside a detached garage. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the community.

Murder-suicide response in Owings Mills

In April, Baltimore County police responded to a murder-suicide involving a married couple in Owings Mills.

Police responded to an assault call at a house on Avery Hill Drive in the Worthington Park neighborhood. But when officers arrived, 59-year-old Karen Franklin and 63-year-old Gary Franklin were dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police determined that one of the two died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

"You don't know what is going through people's heads, but it's just very sad for the children, and just a horrible situation," neighbor Dan Katz said.

Baltimore County crime

As of Saturday, May 17, there have been 16 homicide victims in Baltimore County, according to the county's crime data.

Baltimore County crime data reveals there were nine homicide victims during the same timeframe in 2024

Crime in the county has been on the decline over the past two years, according to the Baltimore County crime data. In 2023, there were 61,154 criminal offenses reported in the county. In 2024, there were 58,561 criminal offenses reported, according to Baltimore County Police data.

Many of the crimes reported in Baltimore County between January 2024 and May 2025 are theft, assault, or fraud offenses.

5 Baltimore County shootings involving police in 2025

Baltimore County police have had five shootings involving officers in 2025, according to Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough.

On Monday, May 18, an armed man, identified as Glenn Pettie, was shot and killed by officers during a mental health response in Dundalk, according to police.

McCullough said two officers fired shots at the man with whom they had an exchange. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police shot a knife-wielding man on May 15 in Essex, police said. Police said the person refused to drop the knife before being shot.

On Thursday, May 15, police said an armed man was injured after being shot by Baltimore County officers in Essex. Police said the person refused to drop the knife.

On April 23, a man who police said was armed with a bow and arrow was shot and killed by police in Arbutus.

Police said two officers encountered the man, and during the interaction, one of the officers shot the man. Officers provided medical aid until first responders arrived and took the man to a hospital, where he died.

Police said a bow and several arrows were recovered from the scene.

On March 13, a Baltimore County police officer and a gunman were injured in a shootout in the parking lot of the Wilkens precinct in Catonsville.

Police said the alleged gunman walked into the precinct building on Walker Avenue, left, and then walked around, where he engaged with an officer pumping gas.

Police said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Andrew Britt, a Baltimore City teacher, fired shots at the officer before other officers returned fire and shot the man.

The officer was taken to Shock Trauma, and days later, he was released. Britt will be on trial in 2026.

"The thing I want to point out is the danger of the number of handguns that are on the street, the number of handguns that our officers are encountering," McCullough said. "More and more people are armed with handguns or armed with a knife."