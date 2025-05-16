Armed person hospitalized after being shot by police in Baltimore County

An armed person was injured after being shot by police in Baltimore County on Thursday, May 15, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a suicidal person in the 1000 block of Pine Road in Essex around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person armed with a knife. Police said the person refused to drop the knife, despite commands from officers.

As they attempted to get the person to comply, one of the officers fired his weapon, hitting the armed person.

The person was then transported to a hospital for treatment. Police did not share an update on the person's condition Friday.

The officer who fired his weapon has been put on administrative leave as the Baltimore County Police Department conducts an investigation.

Man armed with bow and arrow killed by Baltimore County police

The latest shooting comes about a month after a Baltimore County Police detective shot and killed a man who was armed with a bow and arrow.

Police said the man, 51-year-old Arvel Jones, Sr., was reportedly shooting arrows at passing cars in an Arbutus neighborhood before he encountered officers.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) is investigating the shooting. Their preliminary investigation found that the involved detective, identified as 28-year veteran Detective Todd Wiedel, was not wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.

The Attorney General's Office said another responding officer had a camera, but did not activate it until after the shooting.

Jones' son said his father suffered from mental illness. He criticized police for their deadly response.

"At the end of the day, I feel like the officers could have handled it in a totally different way," he said. "You're supposed to serve and protect, not kill the people who we love."

Man killed in shootout with Baltimore Police

On May 12, Jai Marc Howell, 26, was killed after exchanging gunfire with Baltimore Police in the 4600 block of York Road.

Police said they approached Howell and he took off, leading officers on a chase during which he pulled out a gun.

Howell allegedly failed to comply with commands to drop the weapon and instead started shooting at the officers, hitting a patrol car.

A gun with an extended magazine was recovered from the scene.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott offered condolences to Howell's family, but also emphasized that these types of incidents are unwelcome in the city.

"We cannot and will not have people indiscriminately walking around with illegal guns, and willing to use them and shoot them indiscriminately at police officers in the middle of the day," Scott said.

Investigating police-involved injuries, deaths in Maryland

Usually, the IID investigates all fatal or near-fatal police involved incidents in Maryland as standard protocol. The division is able to determine if an officer should be prosecuted for the incident.

Since the IID launched in 2021, they have investigated about 73 police-involved incidents across Maryland.

According to IID data, eight of those investigations involved Baltimore County Police.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.