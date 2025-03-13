Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after shooting in Baltimore County near UMBC campus

By Christian Olaniran

Police are on the scene of a shooting near the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) campus Thursday afternoon.

Baltimore County police said the reported shooting took place in the 900 block of Walker Avenue in Catonsville around 3 p.m.

UMBC said in a message following the incident that the suspect is in custody, and police are still on the scene and investigating. 

Students were told to stay away from the area of Walker Avenue. 

This story is developing and will be updated. 

