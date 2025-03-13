Suspect in custody after shooting in Baltimore County near UMBC campus

Police are on the scene of a shooting near the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) campus Thursday afternoon.

Baltimore County police said the reported shooting took place in the 900 block of Walker Avenue in Catonsville around 3 p.m.

UMBC said in a message following the incident that the suspect is in custody, and police are still on the scene and investigating.

Students were told to stay away from the area of Walker Avenue.

PIO is en route to the 900 block of Walker Ave., 21228, following reports of a shooting. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Please monitor social media for updates. pic.twitter.com/jKy8UPqigT — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 13, 2025

This story is developing and will be updated.