Man charged in shooting of Baltimore County officer identified as City Schools teacher

The bail review hearing for a man charged with shooting and injuring a Baltimore County police officer in a precinct parking lot near the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) campus in Catonsville last week has been postponed.

The original hearing was set to take place Tuesday, March 18 at 1 p.m.

Andrew Robert Britt, 27, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Britt has been a teacher at Liberty Elementary School since December 22, but is currently on leave, Baltimore City Public Schools told WJZ.

How did the shooting unfold?

Around 2:30 p.m. on March 13, Britt allegedly entered the lobby of the Wilkens Precinct around, before walking to the back, where he encountered an officer at a gas pump, according to police.

Britt then pulled a handgun and opened fire, engaging in a shootout with other officers, injuring one, police said.

Britt was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by police.

The injured officer, who has not been named, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and underwent surgery, according to police. The officer was listed in "guarded condition" following surgery.

The two officers who discharged their weapons were placed on administrative leave per protocol, according to officials.

According to police, Officer Wright, who has two years of service, and Officer Smith, who has 25 years of service, were placed on leave. Both officers work in the Operations Bureau.



