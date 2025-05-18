Armed man shot and killed by Baltimore County officers, police say

An armed man died after he was shot by police during a mental health episode on Sunday, May 18, in Baltimore County, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 8200 block of N. Boundary Street near Patapsco High School, where there was a large police presence.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said two officers fired shots at the man with whom they had an exchange. Police rendered aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There is no threat to the community, police said.

"We recognized in these types of incidents, even the person who was the victim or the person who was shot, they have family members, and we empathize with them, and there are a lot of people involved," McCullough said. "We knew it could make the community feel uneasy, but this was a very isolated incident, and there's no other threat to the community."

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General will be investigating the shooting, according to Baltimore County police.

No officers were injured, police said.

Recent shootings involving Baltimore-area police

Sunday's shooting is not the only one involving Baltimore-area law enforcement recently.

On Thursday, May 15, police said an armed man was injured after being shot by Baltimore County officers in Essex. Police said the person refused to drop the knife.

As they attempted to get the person to comply, one of the officers fired his weapon, hitting the armed person, police said.

On Monday, May 12, a 26-year-old man was killed during an exchange of gunfire with Baltimore Police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of York Road. Investigators said officers approached Jai Marc Howell, who then ran away.

As officers chased -- three on foot and one in a patrol car -- Howell allegedly fired shots at officers. The officers fired back and killed Howell. Police said they found a gun with an extended magazine at the scene.

The officers, identified as Detective Enger Jimenez, Detective Steven Foster, and Detective Tony Tiburzi, have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

On April 23, a man who police said was armed with a bow and arrow was shot and killed by police on Leeds Avenue in Arbutus.

Two officers encountered the man, and during the interaction, one of the officers shot the man, according to the OAG. Officers provided medical aid until first responders arrived and took the man to a hospital, where he died.

A bow and several arrows were recovered from the scene, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

On March 13, a Baltimore County police officer and a gunman were injured in a shootout in the parking lot of the Catonsville precinct.

Police said the alleged gunman walked into the precinct building on Walker Avenue, left, and then walked around, where he engaged with an officer pumping gas.

Police said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Andrew Britt, a Baltimore City teacher, fired shots at the officer before other officers returned fire and shot the man.

The officer was taken to Shock Trauma, and days later, he was discharged.

There have been five shootings involving Baltimore County police officers IN 2025, according to McCullough.

"The thing I want to point out is the danger of the number of handguns that are on the street, the number of handguns that our officers are encountering," McCullough said. "More and more people are armed with handguns or armed with a knife."

Maryland IID investigates police-involved shootings

In Maryland, all police involved shootings are investigated by the IID as standard protocol.

The IID said it would release the name of the victim and the involved officer within two days of the shooting, although that timeline could be extended.

The IID was created in 2021 as part of several police accountability reform bills, according to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

Since October 2021, the IID has investigated 71 police-involved fatal or near-fatal incidents across Maryland. Eight of those investigations involved Baltimore County Police.

Through its investigations, the IID has the ability to determine if an involved police officer should be prosecuted for the incident that resulted in the death or injury of a person.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's shooting in Baltimore County is urged to call (410) 576-7070 or email IID@oag.state.md.us.