3 Baltimore County schools on lockdown amid investigation into officer-involved shooting

Three schools in Baltimore County are on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as police investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Around 11 a.m., officers said Maiden Choice, Arbutus Elementary and Arbutus Middle schools were placed on lockdown amid a large police presence in the area.

Officials said there is no threat to the community.

A man who was in the area at the time, Jim Mechlinski, told WJZ he saw a person with what appeared to be a bow in his hand.

"It definitely concerned me, but you know, you see crazy stuff all the time," Mechlinski said.

Mechlinksi said he was unsure if the person used the bow or if it was connected to the police investigation in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Police-involved shooting investigation in Maryland

In Maryland, all police involved shootings are investigated by the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) as standard protocol.

The IID has not yet become involved in the Arbutus incident.

The IID was created in 2021 as part of several police accountability reform bills, according to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

Since October 2021, the IID has investigated 71 police-involved fatal or near-fatal incidents across Maryland. Eight of those investigations involved Baltimore County Police.

Through its investigations, the IID has the ability to determine if an involved police officer should be prosecuted for the incident that resulted in the death or injury of a person.