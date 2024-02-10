Complete guide to streaming NFL games in 2024 (including today's Super Bowl)

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to watching NFL football live, you have a number of streaming options. But when it comes to watching Super Bowl LVIII, your options are more limited. You may have streamed playoff games on Peacock or Sling TV earlier this year, but neither will give you access to the big game today.

Whether you're throwing the ultimate Super Bowl watch party or just watching the game at home with the family, you don't want to wait until kickoff to set up your TV to watch the game. Check out our list below of the streaming services that will carry the Super Bowl, plus more NFL games to come in the 2024-5 season. If you're not already signed up for one of them, we recommend signing up now, ahead of the game, so you won't miss a minute of the pre-game festivities. Best of all, a few Super Bowl streamers are offering free trials, so you won't even need to pay to watch.

Here's what you need to know about streaming NFL football games, including Super Bowl LVIII, in 2024.

How and when to watch the 2024 Super Bowl



Super Bowl LVIII will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game will air live on CBS and Nickelodeon. Super Bowl LVIII will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

How to stream the 2024 Super Bowl without cable

While most cable packages include CBS and Nickelodeon, it's easy to watch the 2024 Super Bowl if the channels aren't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all.

Your best options for streaming the 2024 Super Bowl without cable TV are below.

Stream the 2024 Super Bowl for free on Paramount+

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS or Nickelodeon, you can stream Super Bowl LVIII through a subscription to Paramount+. Not only can you watch all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers, you can also watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well. Paramount+ has popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS" available to watch on demand.

Paramount+ is currently offering a seven-day free trial, so you can sign up now and watch the 2024 Super Bowl for free. After the free trial ends, a subscription to the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential tier is $5.99 per month. Bundle Paramount+ with Showtime for just $11.99 per month.

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+ and watch the 2024 Super Bowl

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (catch all live NFL games airing on CBS and Super Bowl LVIII). Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service, a $72 value.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly -- sometimes same day -- without paying Instacart

Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

Sports centric streamer with a free trial : Watch the 2024 Super Bowl on Fubo

Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game to be played in 2024, including Super Bowl LVIII. Packages include CBS, Fox ("NFL on Fox"), NBC ("Sunday Night Football"), ABC and ESPN ("Monday Night Football"), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Super Bowl, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the Super Bowl without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, you'll have access to college football, Fubo offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 188 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Live TV bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ : Watch the 2024 Super Bowl on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including your local CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

NFL on the go : Watch the 2024 Super Bowl on your phone with NFL+



If you want to catch Super Bowl LVIII on your phone, check out NFL+. The premium streaming service is $7 per month, but NFL+ is currently offering seven months of the service for $20.

NFL+ offers access to the NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

What to know about the 2024 Super Bowl



Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats. In addition to the live 2024 Super Bowl broadcast on CBS, the game will be simulcast on Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon's family-friendly version of Super Bowl LVIII will feature virtual-reality graphics and Nick characters in the game broadcast.

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. For the first time in his career, the 45-year-old singing sensation will headline the Super Bowl Halftime show. Usher previously appeared as a guest in the Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show, which was headlined by the Black Eyed Peas.

Usher told CBS News performing at the Super Bowl is a moment he's waited for his entire life. The superstar was handpicked by Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation has executive produced the show since partnering with the NFL in 2019.

Streaming services that carry NFL football, but not the Super Bowl

While the streaming services listed above will give you access to NFL games that will be played in 2024, to watch all the games, you'll also need a subscription to Amazon Prime. Prime Video is the exclusive home to "Thursday Night Football" in 2024. That means you won't be able to watch Thursday NFL games with just a cable TV subscription or TV antenna.

While you can't watch Super Bowl LVIII with a subscription to Amazon Prime, there is a way to watch the Super Bowl on Amazon. You can access the Paramount+ streaming service via Amazon for an additional $5.99 per month. A seven-day free trial is available, tap the button below to sign up.

Sling TV is a popular live TV streaming service, with plans starting as low as $40 per month. It's one of our readers' favorite picks for streaming sports, but it has one important limitation: Sling TV does not offer CBS, so you won't be able to use it to watch Super Bowl LVIII.

And finally, you can watch live NFL games that air on NBC this year with a Peacock subscription. Peacock was also home to a pair of NFL games in 2023-4 that weren't broadcast anywhere else. But because NBC will not be airing the Super Bowl this year, you can't stream today's game on Peacock.