Live Updates: 2026 Georgia primary election live updates as voters weigh in on key local races
What to know about Georgia's primary today:
- Georgia voters are deciding key primaries for U.S. Senate, governor and lieutenant governor that could shape November's election landscape.
- Several competitive U.S. House primaries in and around metro Atlanta, including Districts 5, 6, 7 and 13, are expected to draw major attention.
- Down-ballot races for the Georgia PSC, agriculture commissioner and Supreme Court could also have major statewide impact.
Runoffs likely for many high-profile Georgia primary races
Georgia's May 19 primary is the first major step in the state's 2026 election, but there are several key dates that will follow in the next few months that will shape who will move on to the midterms.
Under Georgia law, any primary where no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote will go to a runoff. In that case, the two finishers with the most votes in the primary will face off on June 16. With so many candidates in competitive races, it is likely that many of the primaries could be on the June ballot.
For the runoff, the May 18 deadline to register to vote just passed. Early voting is scheduled from June 8 to 12. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on runoff day.
Whichever candidate wins the primary or runoff will advance to the November 3, 2026, general election.
Voters in Georgia's 13th District will also have a special election on July 28 to fill the remainder of the late Rep. David Scott's term. This election is separate from the primary.
What's on your Georgia primary ballot and how to find out before you vote
Georgia voters who are heading to the polls on Tuesday for the 2026 primary will see a long list of contests for statewide and local offices when they get to the voting booth.
Many Georgians who voted early told CBS News Atlanta that this year's primary ballot is one of the longest they've seen in a long time. The number of candidates and races have led election officials around the state to urge voters to be prepared and do their research.
Statewide races will be on every voter's ballot, like the primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, and U.S. senator. Most other races are dependent on the specific voter's county or legislative district.
Under Georgia law, cellphones and other electronic devices can't be used inside the voting both. Filled-in paper sample ballots are allowed if a voter needs to reference their prior research.
One way to find and print out your sample ballot is to log in to the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page. You can also check your county election department, which will have links to the Democratic, Republican, and nonpartisan ballots.
Polls open across Georgia for 2026 primary. How to find your voting location
The polls for the May 19 primary election opened at 7 a.m. across Georgia, giving voters in the Peach State the chance to pick who will represent their party in statewide, congressional, and local races during the November midterm election.
Unlike during the state's early voting period, residents must go to their designated polling place on Election Day to cast their ballot. Voters can find their polling place by logging into the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page. There, voters can view their sample ballot and get directions to where they can vote.
Other options to find your polling place include contacting your county election office or checking your voter registration card, if you have one.
Georgia requires residents to register to vote ahead of its elections, which means that if you have not registered, you will not be able to cast a ballot in this year's primary.
Officials recommend confirming locations ahead of time, as polling places could change.
Democrats see promising start as early voting breaks records in Georgia primary
Polls are just about to open in Georgia's highly-competitive primary election, and the state has already seen record-breaking voter turnout.
According to the Secretary of State's data, over a million Georgians voted early in the weeks before Tuesday's primary, about 14% of the state's 7.3 million active voters. That's much higher than the 2022, which itself broke records with over 857,000 early votes.
The data showed that Democratic turnout has been much higher than their Republican counterparts, with about 580,000 voters for the former compared to 430,000 for the latter. That's a reversal from the last midterm, which saw higher Republican turnout during the early voting period.
While most of the races in the primary are split by party, the high Democratic turnout could make a significant impact on two nonpartisan state Supreme Court races on the ballot, where incumbents are facing challengers for their seats.