Where do you vote in the 2026 Georgia primary elections? How to find your polling location

Election Day is May 19 for the Georgia primary, and if you are not one of the record number of people who have already headed to the polls, your first question is probably, where do I cast my vote?

In Georgia, your residence determines the designated polling place where you can vote on Election Day. Here's how to find that location.

How to find your Georgia polling place

To find your polling place in Georgia, you can follow these steps:

Visit the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page. Once logged in with your name, county, and date of birth, you can check your voter registration status, see your sample ballot, and update your voter information. On that website, you will also find your precinct information as well as directions to the polling place.

Contact Your County Election Office: You can also contact your local county election office directly. They can provide you with information about your polling place and any other voting-related questions. You can find your county election office here.

Check Voter Registration Card: Your voter registration card, if you have one, includes your polling location.

Metro Atlanta polling locations

Counties around metro Atlanta usually have a link to lists of polling locations that you can check:

When does voting start and end for Georgia primary elections?

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

To vote in person, you must have a valid photo ID, which includes a driver's license or U.S. passport. You can also use the state's free voter ID card, which can be issued at any County Board of Registrar's Office.