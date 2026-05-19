Georgia Republicans seek emergency restraining order against Raffensperger over election transparency

Georgia Republicans escalated a dispute with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday, filing a lawsuit and requesting congressional observers after they say Raffensperger declined to allow State Election Board members into the room where Georgia's statewide vote totals are received and reported on election night.

State Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, announced Monday that he and two other candidates filed an emergency lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court against Raffensperger, seeking a court order to allow poll watchers and State Election Board observers into what Dolezal called "the bunker," the Election Night Reporting Room where Georgia's statewide results are tabulated and published.

"Transparency should not be controversial," Dolezal said.

The emergency motion, filed by petitioners U.S. House candidate Christopher Mora, Cobb County District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill and Dolezal, asks the court to immediately issue a temporary restraining order prohibiting Raffensperger from excluding properly designated poll watchers and State Election Board observers from the tabulation, aggregation, verification and reporting processes on Election Day, May 19.

The lawsuit argues that Georgia law mandates transparency in all aspects of the conduct of elections and the counting and recording of votes, and that Raffensperger's decision to exclude observers violates those statutes. The filing also notes that Raffensperger is himself a candidate in the May 19 primary, a fact the petitioners argue creates an inherent conflict of interest that makes independent oversight all the more necessary.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones also weighed in Monday, calling Raffensperger's decision to block State Election Board members from providing oversight unacceptable and calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to get involved.

"Georgians demand transparency and integrity in our elections," Jones said. "I'm calling on DOJ to weigh in immediately."

U.S. Rep. Clay Fuller, R-Ga., took his own step Monday, writing a letter to House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil requesting that congressional observers be designated to monitor all elements of the Secretary of State's election reporting process, including the Election Night Reporting Room.

In the letter, Fuller cited Article I, Section 5 of the U.S. Constitution, which grants Congress authority to judge the elections of its own members, and the Confirmation of Congressional Observer Access Act, which Fuller said requires states to allow congressional election observers access to any location where voting results are being processed, tabulated or certified.

"Having transparency in our elections is critical and no one should be afraid of oversight," Fuller wrote, adding that he stood ready to offer his own staff to serve as observers if needed.

Raffensperger, who is running for governor in the Republican primary, has not publicly responded to the lawsuit or the congressional letter.