6 candidates qualify for July special election to serve rest of late Rep. David Scott's term

Six candidates have qualified for the July special election to serve the remainder of the late Rep. David Scott's term in Congress.

Scott, who represented parts of metro Atlanta for over a decade, died on April 22 at the age of 80, leaving his seat empty for the remainder of his term.

After three days of qualifying, six individuals will be on the ballot for the special election, one of whom is the late lawmaker's daughter.

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., questions HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge during the House Financial Services Committee hearing on July 20, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The four Democratic candidates that are up for election are Everton "EJ" Blair II, Tony Michael Brown, Carlos Eugene Moore, and Marcye Michelle Scott. Blair is also running in the Democratic primary for a full term in Congress.

Two Republican candidates also qualified: Carlos Gonzales and Fayth Elizabeth Park.

The special election is scheduled for July 28. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff, which is scheduled for Aug. 25.

The last day to register to vote in the special election is July 6, the same day that early voting is set to begin.

Whoever wins will serve until whoever wins the November midterm election takes office in January.