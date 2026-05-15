Georgia sample ballot for the 2026 primary elections shows every race to vote on this year

After months of campaigning, the 2026 primary elections in Georgia are on Tuesday, with hundreds of contests for statewide and local office taking place across the Peach State.

Voters in every precinct will have a distinct ballot, depending on what races are in play where they live.

With the number of candidates and hotly contested races up for grabs this year, many voters have said the primary ballot is one of the longest they've seen.

How to tell which races will be on your local Georgia ballot

So how do you know what races will be on your ballot before you head to your local polling place? It's easier than you might think.

One way is to use the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page. Once logged in with your name, county, and date of birth, you can click a link to see your sample ballot and update your voter information. You can also see where you can cast your vote and your voter registration info.

You can also check your county election department, which will have links to see the Democratic, nonpartisan, and Republican sample ballots.

Statewide races will be on every voter's ballot, like the primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, and U.S. senator. Most other races are dependent on the county or legislative district.

The different races included in the Georgia primary election

U.S. Senate

U.S. House of Representatives

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Commissioner of Agriculture

Commissioner of Insurance

State School Superintendent

Commissioner of Labor

Public Service Commissioner District 3 and 5

State Senate

State House

Countywide officers

Georgia Supreme Court (two seats)

State and county courts

Georgia U.S. Senate primaries

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff is running unopposed and will face one of five challengers aiming to bring the seat back into Republican hands: Rep. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter, Rep. Mike Collins, John F. Coyne III, Derek Dooley, and Jonathan "Jon" McColumn.

Georgia Congressional primaries

All 14 of Georgia's U.S. House districts are on the ballot this year. Here are some of the metro Atlanta races CBS News Atlanta will be watching closely.

Democratic primary for House District 5

Republican primary for House District 6

Democratic primary for House District 7

Democratic primary for House District 13

Primaries for Georgia governor

Primaries for Georgia lieutenant governor

Democratic primary for Georgia lieutenant governor

Republican primary for Georgia lieutenant governor

Primaries for Georgia secretary of state

Democratic primary for Georgia secretary of state

Republican primary for Georgia secretary of state

Primaries for Georgia attorney general

Democratic primary for Georgia attorney general

Republican primary for Georgia attorney general

Other statewide primaries in Georgia

Here are some other contested statewide primaries we are watching:

Democratic primary for Georgia insurance commissioner

Democratic primary for Georgia agriculture commissioner

Republican primary for Georgia state school superintendent

Democratic primary for Georgia state school superintendent

Democratic primary for Georgia labor commissioner

Republican primary for Georgia Public Service commissioner Districts 3 and 5

Democratic primary for Georgia Public Service commissioner Districts 3 and 5

Georgia State Senate and State House primaries

All 56 of the Georgia State Senate districts and all 180 seats of the Georgia State House of Representatives are up for election in 2026.

Primaries for Georgia courts

Primaries for both statewide and county courts are on the ballot this year. These elections are nonpartisan and all candidates will appear on both ballots

Three Georgia Supreme Court judges

Five Court of Appeals judges

County superior court judges

State court judges

Political party ballot questions

Both the Georgia Republican and Democratic parties include ballot questions in their primary elections. The questions are non-binding, but advise the parties on what to include in their platforms. This year, the Republicans have eight questions and the Democrats have two.

As an example, Question 1 on the Republican ballot asks: "Should Georgia enact the strongest election integrity measures possible, which may include hand marked paper ballots, fines for counties that refuse to maintain current voter rolls, and restrictions on no-excuse absentee voting to restore trust in elections?"

Question 1 on the Democratic ballot asks: "Should the State of Georgia raise the sales tax on everyday items like clothing, food, and school supplies to pay for an income tax cut that would make millionaires and billionaires richer?"

Voters mark yes or no on each question.