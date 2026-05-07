Trump endorses Burt Jones for Georgia governor in statewide tele-rally: "He's that outstanding"

President Donald Trump joined Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on a tele-rally Wednesday night, urging thousands of Republican voters to elect Jones as the state's next governor in the May 19 primary.

Trump, speaking to what Jones said were thousands of listeners on the call, was effusive in his praise and direct about why he got involved.

"I don't do these often, but I do it in the case of Burt, because hopefully he's going to win," Trump said. "He's a great man. He was a great lieutenant governor, and everybody knows him ... I really don't want to do it for many people, but I felt I had an obligation to do it for Burt, because he's that outstanding. So I'm calling to urge all of you to get out and vote in the Republican primary for Burt Jones for governor."

Jones framed the endorsement as the continuation of a relationship that stretches back nearly a decade.

"President Trump has been a long-time friend and a long-time supporter," Jones said. "I was with him in 2016, and he supported me in 2022 for lieutenant governor, and now he's supporting me in 2026 for governor. It is a big honor."

Trump echoed that history, noting that Jones was the first member of the Georgia State Assembly to endorse him for president. He also praised Jones for what he called bravery in fighting for election integrity in the State Senate.

"There's a lot of confusion," Trump said. "Everyone's saying I endorse them. I didn't. I endorse a man named Burt Jones, lieutenant governor. He's tried and true, and he's real quality.

Trump made a point of highlighting Jones' background beyond politics, calling him a successful businessman who created thousands of jobs in Georgia and a football legend who served as team captain and helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs to the 2002 SEC championship.

"I don't know — he's not Herschel, but he's awfully good," Trump said, drawing a comparison to Georgia football icon Herschel Walker. "Being captain of Georgia is pretty good."

Trump used his time on the call to make a broader case for Jones, warning listeners about what he called the dangers of allowing Democrats to win the governor's office.

"There's no one better than Burt to keep the radical left Democrats out of the governor's mansion," Trump said, adding that Jones would work to cut taxes, crack down on sanctuary cities, and protect what Trump called Second Amendment rights.

Trump also touched on several national issues during his remarks, including the economy, stock market performance, military operations involving Iran, and crime reduction efforts in cities where he said the federal government had intervened.

Jones closed the rally by drawing a contrast with his primary opponents, saying he is the only Trump-endorsed candidate in the race and the only one with both a business and legislative background.

Early voting in Georgia's Republican primary is underway and runs through May 15. Election Day is Tuesday, May 19.