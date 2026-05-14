When are the 2026 Georgia elections? Dates and times to know to cast your vote

Voting in Georgia's primary election is underway and thousands of people across the state have already cast their ballots in what will be a busy political year for the Peach State.

It's the first major step in the 2026 election cycle, which includes an open contest for the governor's office and a race between three Republican candidates to challenge incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff.

May's primary will determine which candidates either advance to November's general election ballot or who will face each other in a runoff in June.

Here are some key dates to know:

Primary election: May 19, 2026

Key times to know

First day to request a mail absentee ballot: March 2, 2026

Last day to register to vote: April 20, 2026

First day of early voting: April 27, 2026

Last day to submit an absentee ballot application: May 8, 2026

Last day of early voting: May 15, 2026

Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 19, 2026

Primary runoff election: June 16, 2026

If no candidate in a primary race receives more than 50%, the top two finishers advance to a runoff. These races will finalize each party's nominees for contests that had not been decided in May.

Key times to know

First day to request a mail absentee ballot: March 30, 2026

Last day to register to vote: May 18, 2026

Last day to submit an absentee ballot application: June 5, 2026

First day of early voting: June 8, 2026

Last day of early voting: June 12, 2026

Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 16, 2026

Georgia 13th District special election: July 28, 2026

Due to the sudden death of Rep. David Scott, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office has called for a special election to fill the remainder of his term. This election is separate from the primary, where multiple candidates are now running for the term beginning in January.

Days when candidates can qualify for the election: May 11, 12, and 13, 2026

First day to request a mail absentee ballot: May 11, 2026

Last day to register to vote: July 6, 2026

First day of early voting: July 6, 2026

Last day to submit an absentee ballot application: July 17, 2026

Last day of early voting: July 24, 2026

Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 28, 2026

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will go to a runoff election on Aug. 25, 2026.

November general election: Nov. 3, 2026

The general election determines officeholders for statewide positions, including for Georgia governor and lieutenant governor, both of which have no incumbents running. The elections also include one U.S. Senate seat, the U.S. House seats, the Georgia General Assembly, and other state and local offices. Party nominees, independents, and qualified third‑party candidates appear on the ballot.

First day to request a mail absentee ballot: Aug. 17, 2026

Last day to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2026

First day of early voting: Oct 13, 2026

Last day to submit an absentee ballot application: Oct. 23, 2026

Last day of early voting: Oct. 30, 2026

Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2026

If there is a runoff election, that election will take place on Dec. 1, 2026.