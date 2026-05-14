Georgia early voting ends Friday as turnout surges ahead of 2026 primary election

Georgia's early voting window is almost over, and turnout is already smashing records ahead of one of the state's most high-stakes primaries in years.

Friday, May 15, marks the final day for Georgians to cast ballots early in person before the state's May 19 primary election.

The 2026 primary is shaping up to be a political pressure cooker, with competitive races for governor, secretary of state, Congress, and a Republican showdown to take on incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

Georgia election officials say turnout is already running ahead of previous cycles. The Georgia Secretary of State's Office reported more than 214,000 ballots were cast during the first week of early voting alone — a roughly 28% increase compared to the same point in 2022.

By this week, some reports showed more than 400,000 early and absentee ballots had already been submitted statewide.

The rush to the polls comes as Georgia once again finds itself at the center of national political attention, with open-seat races and several high-profile contests expected to shape the political future of the South.

Under Georgia law, early voting ends the Friday before Election Day. Voters can cast ballots at any early voting location inside their county during the advance voting period.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 19. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide.